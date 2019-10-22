Kaon Interactive Adds Five Multi-Billion-Dollar Revenue Clients to Its Enterprise Roster

MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , the leading provider of 3D interactive marketing and sales applications for global B2B brands, today announced the continued global growth in adoption of its Kaon High Velocity Marketing Platform®, including the recent addition of five new multi-billion-dollar enterprise clients. Kaon's high-impact sales and marketing applications help global B2B companies more effectively communicate why their products/solutions are more valuable, across the entire buyers' journey. Kaon's solutions drive sustained increases in sales and reduced marketing costs, leading Kaon to be named one of the Most Reputable Companies in the country by The Silicon Review.

With a consistent double-digit percentage growth in revenue year-over-year, Kaon Interactive continues to expand its relationships with existing clients and extend its distinguished list of visionary clients, including a sizable portfolio of Global 500 companies. Each company has asked Kaon to create, deploy, and maintain a diverse range of sales and marketing applications that include interactive storytelling, 3D product tours, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality experiences.

New customers include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered, pay-as-you-go basis.

– a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered, pay-as-you-go basis. Förch – one of Europe's leading direct selling companies for workshop, installation, and fastening products for trade and industrial companies.

– one of leading direct selling companies for workshop, installation, and fastening products for trade and industrial companies. Entegris – provides solutions that purify, protect and transport critical materials used in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

– provides solutions that purify, protect and transport critical materials used in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Nokia – develops and delivers the only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally, including IP routers, optical transport, and SD-WAN technology.

– develops and delivers the only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally, including IP routers, optical transport, and SD-WAN technology. Juniper Networks – a leader in secure, AI-driven networks for Service Providers, Cloud Providers and Enterprise Customers, delivering industry-leading networking, automation, cloud software, and security solutions.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) deployed Kaon's application on interactive touch appliances at AWS re: Invent to show the breadth and depth of its Global Cloud Infrastructure story. The effectiveness was evidenced by more than 1,200 interactions at the show. Shortly thereafter, AWS added the application to its website, generating an increase of 180,000 interactions in the first week alone.

In addition to its growing client roster, Kaon Interactive was also recognized among "The 30 Most Reputable Companies" by The Silicon Review, the world's most trusted online and print community for business professionals. The recognition speaks to Kaon's continued dedication to innovative sales and marketing solutions that move the needle.

"As people and companies have changed how they consume information and make buying decisions, marketers have had to adapt quickly," said Dana Drissel, Vice President of Marketing at Kaon Interactive. "This rapid pace of change has made traditional sales and marketing tactics obsolete. Kaon's growth is directly tied to our ability to help customers achieve digital transformation and innovation in how they engage with customers. We focus on delivering sustained value for our clients over the long term, so we're honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review as one of the most reputable companies in the country."

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, turning prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences to deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses and accelerate the sales cycle. More than 5,000 Kaon Interactive applications are being used worldwide at trade shows, remote sales demonstrations, product launches, executive briefing centers, and websites by leading global product manufacturing companies. For more information about Kaon, visit www.kaon.com .

