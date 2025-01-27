Kaon Interactive Unveils Kaon Demo360+: Transforming B2B Customer Engagement with AI-Powered Interactive Experiences

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive introduces Kaon Demo360+ ™, a transformation from 3D Product Tours to value-driven experiences. This cutting-edge platform redefines digital customer engagement with advanced AI that tailors each demonstration in real time, delivering immersive and outcome-driven value stories designed to resonate with each buyer's unique needs.

Kaon Demo360+

Kaon Demo360+ transforms technical demonstrations into personalized, AI-powered experiences, highlighting your product's unique value in solving real-world challenges. It helps global B2B companies unlock revenue potential, boost efficiency, enhance engagement, accelerate sales, and deliver measurable business impact.

AI-Powered, Value-Based Storytelling

At the heart of Kaon Demo360+ is an advanced AI Advisor that elevates traditional product demonstrations into dynamic, personalized interactive buyer journeys. This experience surpasses technical product specifications, highlighting value-driven outcomes that resonate with each buyer's unique needs.

"Kaon Demo360+ goes beyond showcasing products; it empowers sales teams to engage with customers on a deeper level by addressing their specific business challenges and goals in real-time," said Gavin Finn, CEO of Kaon Interactive. "This isn't just an interactive demonstration—it's a strategic approach to accelerate buying decisions, enhance customer confidence, and enable companies to articulate their differentiated value in a crowded marketplace."

Revolutionary Capabilities That Set Demo360+ Apart

AI-Powered Personalization : Tailors information to individual buyer needs, guiding them through a value-driven journey.

: Tailors information to individual buyer needs, guiding them through a value-driven journey. Outcome-Based, Value-Driven Navigation: Transform technical product features into outcome-driven value stories, enabling buyers to explore solutions tailored to their specific business challenges.

Transform technical product features into outcome-driven value stories, enabling buyers to explore solutions tailored to their specific business challenges. Interactive Learning Options : Supports self-guided and sales rep-led journeys for enhanced engagement and effectiveness.

: Supports self-guided and sales rep-led journeys for enhanced engagement and effectiveness. Photo-Realistic 3D Product Experiences: Bring products to life with stunning detail, featuring 360-degree spin, zoom, animations (demonstrating workflow and process), and consistent value messaging.

Bring products to life with stunning detail, featuring 360-degree spin, zoom, animations (demonstrating workflow and process), and consistent value messaging. Immersive AR and VR Experiences : Allow users to visualize products in lifelike environments without needing to download an app.

: Allow users to visualize products in lifelike environments without needing to download an app. Embedded Resources and Hotspots : Provide instant access to relevant marketing collateral, videos, and contextual information.

: Provide instant access to relevant marketing collateral, videos, and contextual information. Custom CTAs : Drive immediate responses and guide next steps.

: Drive immediate responses and guide next steps. Modern, Intuitive UI and Branding Options: Ensure a seamless, personalized experience aligned with your company's brand.

Driving Real Results for B2B Enterprises

Kaon Demo360+ is already delivering measurable business impact for companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Hamilton Company.

"With Kaon Demo360+, we aim to transform our online buyer experience by providing a tailored, self-serve engagement," said Angela Carnrite, Sr. Manager of Sales Enablement at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Powered by AI-driven insights, this guided experience delivers customized learning and highlights relevant product value, enabling faster, more informed decisions and turning web interactions into qualified, engaged opportunities."

"Hamilton Company's customers can now explore our Microlab Prep and LabElite ID Capper from anywhere, without waiting for physical demonstrations," said George Hii, Vice President of Sales & Marketing – Laboratory Solutions at Hamilton Company. "The Kaon Demo360+ product experiences will elevate our customers' engagement in evaluating our products during their buying journey, help expand our global reach, reduce expenses, and meet rising demand more efficiently."

Why Kaon Demo360+ Matters for Your GTM Strategy

Kaon Demo360+ isn't just an interactive demonstration solution—it's a powerful omni-channel platform for aligning go-to-market strategies, changing your effectiveness across product launches, trade shows, sales demos, and more. By focusing on personalized, outcome-driven storytelling, it simplifies the buyer journey, accelerates sales cycles, and boosts conversion rates.

In a digital-first landscape, Kaon Demo360+ equips B2B enterprises with the platform they need to engage customers, measure behavior, optimize sales strategies, and enhance reusability and marketing efficiency. The result? Stronger connections, clearer value propositions, and more informed buying decisions.

Interested in Learning More?

Discover how Kaon Demo360+ can transform your customer engagement strategy. Visit kaon.com/products/demo360plus or watch this short video to see the platform in action.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a pioneering technology company specializing in interactive 3D product demonstrations and customer engagement applications. Kaon's Demo360+ platform integrates immersive storytelling to revolutionize how businesses connect with their customers, delivering measurable ROI and enhanced customer experiences. Learn more at kaon.com .

SOURCE Kaon Interactive