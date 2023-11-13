KAP Becomes Associate Member of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers

KAP Project Services

13 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAP Project Services, one of the largest privately held technology-enabled project control solutions providers in North America, is delighted to announce its new involvement as an Associate Member of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM).

This partnership with AFPM, the foremost trade association representing fuel producers, essential petrochemical manufacturers, and midstream logistics companies of America, underscores KAP's commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability within the energy and petrochemical sectors.

"This partnership offers us an invaluable opportunity to collaborate with like-minded organizations and industry pioneers. KAP's core tenets in responsible growth and development resonate strongly with AFPM's mission. We look forward to contributing our expertise and knowledge to the industry through this affiliation," said Scott Kammerer, CEO of KAP Project Services.

KAP's membership in AFPM opens doors to a wealth of resources, research, and networking opportunities. The association's renowned events, conferences, and advocacy efforts provide KAP with a platform to engage in meaningful conversations about the challenges and opportunities in the energy and petrochemical sectors.

For media inquiries or more information on KAP Project Services and its affiliation with AFPM, please visit our website at kapproservices.com or call 844.368.7265 ext. 712.

About KAP Project Services

KAP Project Services is one of the largest privately held technology-enabled Project Control solutions providers in North America. The KAP Project Controls story started in 2005 when several friends realized that we could do things better than each of our current employers. The team knew that if we prioritized taking care of our employees, we would attract and retain the industry's best resources. KAP's project control platform is a role-based, client-defined, customer-driven platform for planning and executing STO events. From start to finish, you can manage STO events with configurable tools designed to fit your needs. Five individual platforms come together to form one powerhouse STO platform.

About AFPM

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) is the leading trade association representing the makers of the fuels that keep us moving, the petrochemicals that are the essential building blocks for modern life, and the midstream companies that get our feedstocks and products where they need to go. AFPM's mission is to advocate for policies that drive economic success and sustainability within the industry while promoting the production of essential products.

