KAP Games Unveils a Paradigm Shift in Gaming with a New Web3 Ecosystem

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, British Virgin Islands , July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAP Games launches as the web3 industry's first browser & mobile-native gaming distribution and publishing platform, complete with a feature-packed gaming portal, deep tech solutions for developers, and a new indie game studio.

Gaming has always been about exploration, immersion, and connecting with fellow players. Frontier blockchain technology presents an opportunity to elevate these aspects, transforming gameplay as we know it. Corporates like Nike, Epic, and Louis Vuitton are paying attention, too – the blockchain gaming market presents an immense investment opportunity, predicted to grow to $160 billion by 2030 .

Blockchain fundamentally alters the relationship between game developers and players by granting players unprecedented control over their digital ownership. However, traditional publishers and distributors have struggled to keep pace, lacking the necessary technical, corporate, and legal know-how to support the nascent & quickly-growing web3 game industry. This has hindered the growth of frontier tech gaming for developers, gamers, and communities.

KAP Games understands these pain points and has created a deep tech ecosystem that redefines gaming distribution and publishing for a new generation of gaming,

"What sets us apart is our ability to unite diverse games, projects, and communities under one roof. When these worlds collide, the result is truly extraordinary. It's a testament to the potential of emerging technologies in revolutionizing the gaming industry. At KAP Games, we're committed to unleashing this power and creating a thriving space for it to flourish," said Alexei "Sarutobi" Udall, Head of Investments and Partnerships, KAP Games.

KAP Games primarily operates through three arms: distribution, publishing, and an internal game studio.

Distribution (KAP Portal):

Familiar & clean UI packed with social features, global chats, and guilds

Prioritization of intergame user conversion to drive longer site visits and install rates

Web2.5-style email login system, providing a seamless and hassle-free experience

Publishing:

Support across core pillars including marketing, community development, corporate structuring, and blockchain integrations

Straightforward SDKs for rapid multichain integration & web2.5 login / microtransactions

Unique engagement and retention plugins with advanced analytics

Game Studio (KAP Studio):

Core focus on optional digital ownership in mobile & browser-first experiences

Low-poly, AI-supported, UGC-first, and cost-effective massively multiplayer titles

Interoperability-first designs, with a core focus on B2B tie-ins from partner games

"I'm thrilled to witness the remarkable growth of the products at KAP Games. As a project that has consistently pushed the boundaries of blockchain gaming, it's inspiring to see their rapid implementation core product lines to address critical industry needs." Sam Peurifoy, Founder and CEO, Playground Labs.

KAP Games is also backed by a number of industry leaders such as Samsung NEXT, Polygon, Solana, HBAR, NEAR, Algorand, Yield Guild Games, GSR, Wintermute, Portofino, Keyrock, Shrapnel, Blocklords, Splinterlands and more, who share their vision of unlocking the vast potential of web3 gaming for millions of users worldwide.

About Kap Games:

KAP Games is the premier web3 gaming publisher, distributor, and studio, specializing in browser and mobile-native experiences. Utilizing emerging technologies to unlock the next generation of gaming, KAP Games is curating a powerful web3 ecosystem where diverse games, innovative projects, and vibrant communities collide.

For more information, visit about.kap.gg

About Playground Labs:

Playground Labs brings digital productivity to life in the metaverse. By developing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and player-driven gaming products within the virtual world, Playground Labs builds next-generation infrastructure for the metaverse economy and enables everyone to own a part of the games they love. For more information, visit playgroundlabs.io.

SOURCE Kapital DAO