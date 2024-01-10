KAP Partners With Optelos To Provide Optimal Solutions for Remote Planning & Scheduling

KAP Project Services

10 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KAP Project Services, one of the largest privately held technology-enabled project controls solutions providers in North America, is delighted to announce its new partnership with Optelos, a visual inspection data management and AI analytics platform for transforming asset inspection data into actionable insights.

This partnership exemplifies KAP's commitment to advancing innovation within the energy and petrochemical sectors. The combination of the best technology stack solutions for STO project controls and a 3D digital twin reality modeling platform will support optimal solutions for remote planning and scheduling.

"We're excited to collaborate with a company that wants to provide real-time solutions for complex work scopes and environments. We look forward to helping customers take unstructured data and turn it into actionable insights by contextualizing, analyzing and visualizing in impactful ways to make smarter decisions," said Scott Kammerer, CEO of KAP Project Services.

David Tran, CEO of Optelos, added, "Our digital twin and AI software in tandem with KAP's elevated service and expertise will allow enterprises to lower inspection costs while increasing safety, speed and accuracy."

KAP's partnership with Optelos is promising for clients, present and future. Both are prioritizing the best possible user experience to solve industrial data challenges and empower clients to do more with data. 

For media inquiries or more information on KAP Project Services and its partnership with Optelos, please visit our website at kapproservices.com or call 844.368.7265 ext. 712.

About KAP Project Services
KAP Project Services is one of the largest privately held technology-enabled Project Controls solutions providers in North America. We provide predictable and consistent outcomes to the industrial sector's leading owners through the deployment of best-in-class personnel, methodologies, and tools, including KAP's powerful STO event management software platform, STOlogix.

About Optelos
Optelos accelerates the digital transformation of asset inspection with computer vision AI analytics. Their software helps enterprises solve the industrial data challenges for the as-built world. They are focused on creating the world's best user experience for working with visual data, one that empowers people to do more with that data and answer complex questions through connected intelligence.

