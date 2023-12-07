KAP Project Services Launches All-in-One STO Software Platform

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAP Project Services proudly announces the launch of the new STOlogix software platform. KAP has been combining the right people with the right methods and the right technology since 2005, and this software platform is a major step in the continued innovation of STO, capital project and maintenance success. STOlogix empowers KAP to drive consistent, predictable maintenance events within their clients' budgets and schedules on each and every project.

STOlogix was developed by STO professionals for STO professionals. It is a role-based, client-defined, customer-driven platform for planning and executing maintenance events. From start to finish, manage STO events with configurable tools designed to fit your project's needs. Components of this new platform include:

  • STOmap: Craft a long-range plan for upcoming turnarounds, effectively distribute tasks, establish KPIs and monitor readiness based on assigned tasks.
  • STOplanner: Efficiently plan individual work packages, manage scope changes, address emergency outages and more.
  • STOmaterial: Track the handling and custody of materials and divide them into as many kits as needed to enhance material management efficiency.
  • STOcomm: Monitor the execution of your turnaround by reading schedules, tracking KPIs and receiving real-time updates from anywhere.
  • STOcost: Measure your objectives, forecast execution needs, and maintain transparency and predictability in managing expenses.

KAP Project Services is excited to launch the complete STOlogix platform to support the petrochemical, oil & gas, and energy industries by driving faster maintenance, STO and capital project events.

"We provide transformational STO solutions that will change the way you plan and execute an STO Event," said Sid Dickerson, Vice President of STOlogix. "Our platform of software solutions offers a complete event management platform customized for your specific needs. By optimizing the scoping and planning process and increasing efficiencies we reduce the project controls effort through all phases."

Furthermore, STOlogix furthers KAP's vision to establish itself as the leading technology-driven project controls provider nationwide. Visit www.stologix.com to learn more about the STOlogix platform.

About KAP Project Services
KAP Project Services is a distinguished project management and consulting firm dedicated to serving the petrochemical, power, and oil & gas industries. Our specialization lies in customizing support services to match the specific turnaround, capital project, and construction requirements of our clients. Leveraging a suite of project controls and project management tools, we are committed to ensuring the successful execution of your projects, encompassing planning systems, cost systems, and progress and productivity measurement systems.

SOURCE KAP Project Services

