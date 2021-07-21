Kapalya Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation

BERKELEY, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapalya Inc. has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $256,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on an AI based Advanced Counter Ransomware solution.

Kapalya has developed a comprehensive enterprise-wide Encryption Management Platform (EMP) to encrypt unstructured data wherever it resides. One use case of EMP is data recovery on endpoints after a ransomware breach, WITHOUT any data leakage. To enhance our existing solution offering, we will be developing an advanced counter ransomware solution based on AI, which will prevent, remediate and eradicate ransomware in active memory spaces. Combined with our existing solution, Kapalya will deliver a comprehensive anti-ransomware solution.

"NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering," said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. "With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs."

"We are very honored to receive this award from the National Science Foundation. Winning this award endorses our counter ransomware deep-technology solution. Once fully developed, we will provide governments, enterprises and SMBs with a cutting-edge solution to protect their organizations against ransomware, which has become the main form of cyberattacks as shown by breaches at Colonial Pipeline and Kaseya. Our objective is to block and prevent ransomware attacks and to guard against data exploitation." said Sudesh Kumar, Founder and CEO of Kapalya.

Once a small business is awarded a Phase I SBIR/STTR grant (up to $256,000), it becomes eligible to apply for a Phase II (up to $1,000,000). Small businesses with Phase II funding are eligible to receive up to $500,000 in additional matching funds with qualifying third-party investment or sales.

Startups or entrepreneurs who submit a three-page Project Pitch will know within one month if they meet the program's objectives to support innovative technologies that show promise of commercial and/or societal impact and involve a level of technical risk. Small businesses with innovative science and technology solutions, and commercial potential are encouraged to apply. All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process to select only 1 out of 10 applicants.

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs: America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across science and engineering.

About Kapalya: Kapalya has developed an innovative Encryption Management Platform (EMP), to protect and encrypt these unstructured data files wherever they reside. Using our patent pending technology, organizations can manage all their encryption keys for unstructured data seamlessly through our platform. EMP also provides true end-to-end encrypted file sharing and data recovery on endpoints after a ransomware breach, without any data leakage.

