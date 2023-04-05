Kapia and Elemental Machines announce strategic partnership to source European Distribution Partners

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Machines is thrilled to partner with Kapia Partners in Europe to identify, connect with, and secure suitable distributors across the region.

Elemental Machines' Intelligent Operations Platform combines the best of IoT technology with purpose-built software solutions to deliver actionable intel to operators in the life sciences and beyond. The Platform simplifies, optimizes, and augments operations by connecting the physical and digital infrastructure. Science and technology leaders trust Elemental Machines' ecosystem of hardware and software to deliver actionable insights that accelerate their pace of innovation.

Many of the world's most successful life sciences brands partner with Elemental Machines to bring added value to their existing customers and expand into new markets. Elemental Machines provides best-in-class:

Real-time, continuous monitoring

Configurable alerting

Predictive analytics

The company delivers data-driven insights to help users take informed, timely action. The benefits of implementing the Elemental Machines' platform are nearly immediately realized and include:

Optimized operations

Reduced maintenance costs

Increased system uptime

Improved safety

With Elemental Machines' advanced analytics, potential risks are easily identifiable before becoming costly issues. This provides more control over lab operations, increasing the reliability of equipment. The platform is intuitive and user-friendly, making the transition to Elemental Machines feel well overdue.

Elemental Machines' suite of IoT-enable hardware is energy-efficient, cost-effective, extremely reliable, and requires minimal maintenance. The companies' software is easily accessible, flexible, and scalable, making it an ideal choice for integration with other essential operational software such as LIMS and ELN.

"Having met at Lab Innovations in November of last year, avenues for mutually beneficial partnership, the strategy became clear, and the partnership began," said Oliver Chalkley, Director of Sales and Marketing at Kapia Partners."For any distributors already in our network, we look forward to reconnecting to discuss Elemental Machines. To those distributors not currently in our immediate network, we look forward to connecting. Kapia cannot wait to be aiding Elemental Machines' growth in Europe, and to see their worldwide expansion."

