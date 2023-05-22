KAPITAL DAO RELEASES VORU, REVOLUTIONIZING COMMUNITY GROWTH AND SCALING

News provided by

Kapital DAO

22 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kapital DAO today announced the release of Voru, a powerful analytics and growth tool that enables organizations to automatically scale their community and engagement.

In the highly competitive web3 landscape, building a strong community is a crucial element to stand out. Yet, to date, the market lacks a solution that provides a comprehensive view of a community across multiple social platforms, leaving them disjointed, difficult to manage and grow, and failing to capture the attention and loyalty of members.

Voru, The Secret to Unlocking Data-driven Community Growth
All of that changes with Voru. With Voru, communities can track engagement from across social platforms and use this data to gain valuable insights into their users' wants, needs, and patterns. Voru's loyalty reward system and consolidated, customizable item shop enable leaders to act on those insights to encourage meaningful engagement and build a differentiated, thriving community. As communities scale, they can use the added data to tailor their product roadmap, marketing strategies, and communication efforts, giving them the edge they need to succeed.

Organizations can even automate growth and retention with Voru's engagement budget feature, which allows communities to set engagement budgets with automatically allocated reward sets. This feature ensures that leaders can focus on growing their community while Voru handles the engagement and reward allocation.

Ultimately, Voru offers a simple yet powerful solution for communities, influencers, and projects looking to cultivate a loyal and passionate user base, supercharge growth, and revolutionize the way they approach community growth and engagement.

Get started today at voru.gg.

About the Kapital DAO
The Kapital DAO builds SaaS tools for scaling the web3 gaming open economy. Product verticals span digital asset management, web3 gaming distribution, community engagement and growth tooling, global esports participation, and advisory services. All fees for Kapital DAO products are paid for or swapped into the KAP token. Prominent investors include Yield Guild Games (YGG), Solana, Polygon, HBAR, NEAR, Algorand, GSR, Wintermute Ventures, Keyrock, Portofino, and many more. For more information, visit kapital.gg.

About Playground Labs
Playground Labs brings digital productivity to life in the metaverse. By developing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and play-to-earn gaming products within the virtual world, Playground Labs builds next-generation infrastructure for the metaverse economy and enables everyone to generate real economic utility by playing the games they love. For more information, visit playgroundlabs.io.

SOURCE Kapital DAO

