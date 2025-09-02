Kapital Doubles Valuation to $1.3B, Becomes Latin America's First AI Unicorn

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapital, a global financial institution and the leading AI-driven platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Latin America, today announced the successful close of its up to $100 million Series C funding round, doubling its valuation to $1.3 billion in under two years and achieving profitability. The round was led by Tribe Capital and co-led by Pelion Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Marbruck Ventures, and True Arrow. The new capital will accelerate the build-out of Kapital's unified, AI-powered financial ecosystem designed to maximize SMB performance across the region.

Kapital was built as a technology-first bank, designed from the ground up as financial infrastructure rather than a legacy institution patched with software. Every system was architected to be efficient, scalable, and automated. That foundation allows Kapital to develop new products natively while also acquiring traditional institutions, stripping out outdated infrastructure, and rebuilding them on its stack. The result has been higher margins, longer customer lifetimes, and lower loss ratios compared with fintechs that don't own banking licenses or infrastructure.

"We are proud to join an elite group of unicorns emerging from Latin America. Kapital is already profitable, and our growth continues to accelerate through the unique combination of a banking license and proprietary software," said CEO Rene Saul. "By taking a regulatory-first approach and ensuring each step in our expansion is aligned with policymakers, Kapital is setting a new standard for tech-enabled banking in the region."

This strategy has already scaled Kapital's balance sheet to $3 billion and extended its reach to 300,000 customers across the U.S., Mexico, and Colombia.

"What makes our model possible is not just capital, but our ability to modernize infrastructure through advanced AML/KYC compliance, machine learning, and AI-driven risk systems. Kapital is emerging as the most forward-learning technology bank in the region – built on a foundation that is both financial and computational, designed to compound advantage with every product, acquisition, and customer we bring onto the platform," added Chief Financial Officer Fernando Sandoval.

Kapital has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in both 2024 and 2025 and was named to CNBC's Disruptor 50 list in 2024.

About Kapital

Kapital Bank is a global financial institution transforming business access to capital through its advanced technology platform. With operations in Mexico and Colombia, it offers innovative and accessible business solutions driven by artificial intelligence. Kapital enables companies to manage operations, loans, and cash flow efficiently, giving them the competitive edge of large corporations—at a fraction of the cost.

