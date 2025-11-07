Kapitale Secures $25M Credit Facility to Empower US Small Businesses

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapitale, a rapidly growing direct funder serving small businesses across the United States, today announced the closing of a $25 million credit facility with a fund managed by Pier Asset Management, a private credit investment firm focused on specialty finance.

The new facility significantly strengthens Kapitale's balance sheet, bringing its total funding capacity to over $ 50 million, and positions the company to meet record demand for same-day working capital solutions at a time when traditional bank lending continues to tighten.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy — and yet, in today's credit environment, many are being left behind by traditional financial institutions," said Matheus Freire, Founder and CEO of Kapitale. "This facility allows us to continue expanding our reach and impact, ensuring business owners across the country can access the capital they need — quickly, transparently, and without unnecessary friction."

Since its founding, Kapitale has focused on providing fair, flexible, and fast financing options ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, with same-day approvals, no collateral requirements, and trilingual support in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Through a combination of proprietary underwriting technology, disciplined risk management, and deep understanding of small business realities, Kapitale has become one of the most trusted emerging players in the alternative lending space.

"We are pleased to support Kapitale as they continue scaling their platform," said Cassandra Doeng, the deal lead at Pier Asset Management. "Kapitale has built an impressive operation rooted in strong underwriting and responsible growth. We believe their technology-driven approach and focus on underserved business owners make them a valuable partner in the private credit ecosystem."

With this new facility, Kapitale plans to deepen its presence across the United States, expand its partner network, and strengthen its underwriting infrastructure in preparation for future securitization and institutional expansion.

"Couldn't be more excited to partner with Pier to take Kapitale to the next level. With this new capital we can create escape velocity to make a massive impact to small businesses. Very proud of our CEO Matheus Freire," added Sam Mahmood.

The significance of this news lies in its potential to invigorate the small business sector. With access to substantial funding, Kapitale is poised to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide. This credit facility not only demonstrates Kapitale's funding capabilities but also validates its capacity to empower brokers and small businesses, providing them with the financial strength to thrive.

Kapitale is a U.S.-based direct funding company specializing in fast, flexible, and transparent business financing for small business owners. Through innovative underwriting and a streamlined approval process, Kapitale provides same-day funding ranging from $5,000 to $100,000, helping business owners access capital without traditional banking barriers. Serving entrepreneurs across every industry, Kapitale's mission is to empower growth through smart capital — with no hard credit checks, no collateral requirements, and multilingual support in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Combining financial expertise with cutting-edge technology, Kapitale is redefining how America's business owners fund their futures.

