Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announce a Proposed Settlement of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Purchasers of AAC Holdings, Inc. Securities

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED AAC HOLDINGS, INC. ("AAC") SECURITIES BETWEEN OCTOBER 2, 2014, AND AUGUST 4, 2015 AT 9:40 A.M. (EDT) (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, that a hearing will be held on June 8, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., before the Honorable Jon P. McCalla, United States District Judge, at the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division, 801 Broadway, Room 783, Nashville, TN 37203, for the purpose of determining: a) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims alleged in the above captioned securities class action ("Action") for Twenty-Five Million Dollars ($25,000,000) is fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved by the Court; b) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against the Defendants as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement dated February 15, 2018; c) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair and reasonable and should be approved by the Court; d) whether Co-Lead Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses should be approved by the Court; and e) any other relief the Court deems necessary to effectuate the terms of the Settlement.

IF YOU PURCHASED AAC SECURITIES BETWEEN OCTOBER 2, 2014 AND AUGUST 4, 2015 AT 9:40 A.M. (EDT), YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THIS LITIGATION.

If you have not received a detailed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses ("Notice"), you may obtain copies by writing to Kasper v. AAC Holdings, Claims Administrator, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170500, Milwaukee, WI 53217 or at www.aacsecuritiesclassaction.com. If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release by mail (postmarked no later than July 19, 2018) or submitted electronically no later than July 19, 2018, establishing that you are entitled to recovery.

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to object to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, or the fee and expense applications, or otherwise request to be heard. To object, you may submit a written objection in accordance with the procedures described in the more detailed Notice, referred to above, and/or you may appear at the hearing described above. Any written objection must be delivered to the following postmarked no later than May 18, 2018: (a) the Clerk of the Court, United States District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Clerk's Office, 801 Broadway, Room 800, Nashville, TN 37203; (b) Donald R. Hall, Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, 850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10022; (c) Ramzi Abadou, Kahn Swick & Foti LLC, 206 Covington Street, Madisonville, LA 70447; and (d) Lisa R. Bugni, King & Spalding LLP, 1180 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Note that the Court can only approve or deny the Settlement, not change the terms of the Settlement.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE OR AAC REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact Co-Lead Counsel at the addresses listed below:

Frederic S. Fox

Donald R. Hall

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue; 14th Floor

New York, NY 10022

(212) 687-1980

www.kaplanfox.com Lewis S. Kahn

Ramzi Abadou

KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC

206 Covington Street

Madisonville, LA 70447

(504) 455-1400

www.ksfcounsel.com

Dated: April 4,2018 By Order of the Clerk of Court

United States District Court

Middle District of Tennessee

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaplan-fox--kilsheimer-llp-and-kahn-swick--foti-llc-announce-a-proposed-settlement-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-involving-purchasers-of-aac-holdings-inc-securities-300623829.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC