Kaplan Fox Has Filed a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Investors Who Purchased TrueCar Common Stock

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period the Company made numerous positive statements concerning the Company's prospects and growth, while failing to disclose negative developments related to the United Services Automobile Association ("USAA"), its largest source of revenue.

The Complaint further alleges that, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that USAA had been planning significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; (2) that USAA made significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; (3) that the changes to USAA's website maintained by TrueCar caused a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TrueCar's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 6, the Company disclosed that USAA had made significant changes to its website during the Class period that had a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA. On this news, TrueCar's shares declined by $5.76 per share, or 35.25%, to close at $10.58 per share on November 7, 2017 on heavy trading volume.

If you purchased TrueCar common stock during the Class Period, you may move the court no later than June 1, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the Class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, or to review a copy of the Complaint filed in this action, you may contact Kaplan Fox.

If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail address: jcampisi@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, California 94104

Telephone: (415) 772-4700

Fax: 415-772-4707

E-mail address: lking@kaplanfox.com

