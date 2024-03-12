Kaplan Hires Dr. Rebecca Berlin to Lead Gryphon House and Intellectual Properties

LEWISVILLE, N.C., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Early Learning Company, a leading provider in early childhood preschool educational resources, has hired Rebecca Berlin, PhD, as Senior Vice President, Intellectual Properties, and President of Gryphon House, Inc., the early childhood resource book publisher that is a subsidiary of Kaplan. Berlin will be accountable for acquisition and sales of high- quality educational products and services that will drive growth and innovation for Kaplan.

Berlin has previously served as executive director of the Parenting Translator Foundation, chief learning officer at Start Early, and chief strategy officer of Teachstone. She has been an early childhood special education teacher, an inclusion teacher, an autism specialist, and a school administrator.

Berlin earned her BA in American government and English at Georgetown University; her MA in infant and toddler special education from George Washington University; and her PhD in education policy, leadership, and foundations from the University of Virginia. She is recognized as an industry expert, leading transformative early childhood initiatives, and she is excited to begin this new opportunity at Kaplan.

"Kaplan offers me a platform for doing what I love: leverage theory and best practices to drive quality learning outcomes in the early childhood industry," Berlin said. "With Kaplan's wide network of connections across early education influencers and leaders, I am able to bring my experiences in research, book publishing, and product development together to better meet the needs of leaders, teachers, children, and families."

Berlin lives in Charlottesville, VA, and serves on the school board of Albemarle County Public Schools.

About Kaplan Early Learning Company

Kaplan Early Learning Company is based in Lewisville, NC. Kaplan provides products and services that enhance children's learning. Since 1968, the company has delivered innovative products and services that support educators and caregivers worldwide in the creation of quality learning environments.

About Gryphon House

Gryphon House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of learning to young children.

