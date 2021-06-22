Kaplan Marino Elevates Jennifer Lieser-Deubler to Partner

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of her proficiency in federal and state white-collar and complex criminal law, white collar-criminal defense law firm Kaplan Marino announced that attorney Jennifer Lieser-Deubler has been promoted to Partner.

"Jennifer is a distinguished professional in the legal community who is particularly effective in representing our clients both in and out of the courtroom," said Co-founding Partner Nina Marino. "Jennifer's promotion to Partner signifies the firm's confidence in her as a seasoned professional working with and advocating on behalf of our clients."

Lieser-Deubler's complex litigation and white-collar crime practice is national and international. She negotiates with the U.S. Department of Justice, State Attorneys General and District Attorneys in her defense of individuals alleged to be involved with Medicare fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practice Act violations and tax, cyber and other crimes. She has garnered national recognition and handles cases typically reserved for the most seasoned of lawyers.

Recently recognized by the Daily Journal as one of the 40 top lawyers under the age of 40, the publication noted that Lieser won dismissal of 54 grand theft felony counts against a businessman client accused of conspiring with his supplier's employee to deprive the owner of the company of millions of dollars in sales revenue.

Lieser has appeared as a legal expert on CBS's "The Doctor's" TV show providing legal insights on current events and legal matters. Most recently, she successfully argued for the dismissal of several counts in the infamous Varsity Blues matter. She has been named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers every year since 2018.

Lieser serves on the Board of Directors for Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles (WLALA) and co-chairs the Criminal Justice Section. She also serves as the Development Committee Chair for the Young Professionals Committee and as the Vice Chair of the Social Media Subcommittee for the Women's White Collar Defense Association (WWCDA). She is a Chair for the White Collar Committee of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL).

About Kaplan Marino

The attorneys of Kaplan Marino are known in California and globally as leaders in the field of criminal defense. By providing creative solutions and drawing on our decades of experience, we give clients the high-quality representation they deserve. For more information, please visit https://kaplanmarino.com/.

SOURCE Kaplan Marino