Kaplan Marino LLP Relocates Headquarters to Historic Hollywood District

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving new meaning to the term "work-from-home," powerhouse law boutique Kaplan Marino LLP announced it has relocated its offices to newly renovated space in historic Hollywood.

The white-collar criminal defense firm, which for nearly three decades has served clients from traditional office space on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, says the new location better fits the needs of the firms' clients, who value privacy, security, comfort and ease of access—both in terms of physical location and technology.

"Many of our clients are high-net-worth individuals that are likely to be recognized in a big, public setting," said Nina Marino, co-founder of Kaplan Marino. "Going into an office tower is the last thing they want to do when they're facing serious charges and trying to unwind a difficult situation."

Marino notes the new space is located in the heart of the historic Sunset Square District, is conveniently located off the 101 freeway and has been intentionally designed in a way that allows clients to handle their legal needs in a comfortable, collaborative setting.

The space also better reflects the times, says co-founder Richard Kaplan. While the firm had long term plans to transition to less traditional office space, the pandemic and restrictions on in-person business interactions provided the right incentive for a move.

"The technology is so intuitive these days that you can have all the amenities of a big office building in a well-designed, more intimate space," said Kaplan. "I think most businesses are still evaluating the long-term impact that COVID-19 will have on traditional office spaces, and I think most will find that not many clients are eager for a return to high rises buildings, communal lobbies, and elevators."

About Kaplan Marino

The attorneys of Kaplan Marino are known in California and globally as leaders in the field of criminal defense. By providing creative solutions and drawing on our decades of experience, we give clients the high-quality representation they deserve. For more information, please visit https://kaplanmarino.com/.



