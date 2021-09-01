Kaplan Marino's Nina Marino Richard Kaplan Selected as Legal Visionaries

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White collar criminal defense law firm Kaplan Marino announced today that its Partners Nina Marino and Richard Kaplan have been recognized as 'Visionaries' in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries, a special feature published this week by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. The feature says attorneys were recognized as visionaries "for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the legal field, and the community at large."

"This recognition is a testimony to the resolute commitment our firm has to our clients," said Marino. "It is a pleasure to be included among these excellent attorneys."

The publication writes, "Nina Marino's complex litigation and white-collar crime practice is national and international. She negotiates with the U.S. Department of Justice, state Attorneys General, district attorneys, and Interpol in her defense of individuals alleged to be involved with Medicare fraud, Foreign Corrupt Practice Act violations and tax, cyber and other crimes." The feature goes on to say, "Marino has championed women's issues for more than two decades. She has helped change the gender composition of the ABA's educational programming. She is also the founder of the Criminal Defense Law Section of the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles and of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Women's White Collar Defense Association. In addition, she serves on the board of C5LA, a non-profit focused on creating a path to college for underserved youth."

Criminal defense attorney Richard D. Kaplan manages "serious criminal charges that threaten the livelihood and reputations of white-collar clients, including high-net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, corporations and their officers and executives," reports the feature. "Kaplan's creative strategies during negotiations with authorities have led to numerous acquittals, no-charges-filed, probation and record expungement outcomes for clients. His experience includes a range of allegations: fraud, narcotics, vehicular manslaughter, and domestic violence, among others. Several recent representations have involved #MeToo allegations, building code violations and overcharging claims issued by weights and measures agencies. He has built productive relationships across the legal profession, from the Los Angeles County and City Prosecuting Agencies to the U.S. Department of Justice to the National Conference of Bar Presidents, where he serves as a member of its executive counsel."

Kaplan and Marino's excellence in complex matters have earned them each many professional recognitions. Most recently, Marino was selected to Chambers USA as a leader in Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations in their 2021 rankings. She was also named 'Top White-Collar Lawyer' by the Daily Journal as well as 'Leader in Law' by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Kaplan was recognized earlier this year by the California Lawyers Association and awarded the "2021 Solo and Small Firm Excellence Award." He also was named 'Top Litigator' by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021.

About Kaplan Marino

The attorneys of Kaplan Marino are known in California and globally as leaders in the field of criminal defense. By providing creative solutions and drawing on our decades of experience, we give clients the high-quality representation they deserve. For more information, please visit https://kaplanmarino.com/.

SOURCE Kaplan Marino