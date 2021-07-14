Kaplan Marino's Richard Kaplan Named a Top Litigator in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White collar criminal defense law firm Kaplan Marino announced today that its Co-Founding Partner Richard Kaplan has been recognized for his accomplishments as a leading attorney within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication writes litigators are a special breed of attorney "that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published earlier this week, includes the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."

"To be included among these outstanding attorneys in Southern California is an honor," said Kaplan.

"Since the start of his career, Kaplan has helped move the legal profession forward and furthered relationships between the bar and bench," says the feature. "As a past president of the Beverly Hills Bar Association he is currently on the Executive Council of the National Association of Bar Presidents. Kaplan manages serious criminal charges that threaten the livelihood and reputations of white-collar clients, including high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, corporations and their officers and executives." Kaplan's creative and novel strategies during negotiations with authorities have led to numerous acquittals, no-charges-filed, probation and record expungement outcomes for clients.

Kaplan's experience includes a range of allegations: fraud, narcotics, DUI, vehicular manslaughter and domestic violence, among others. Several recent representations have involved #MeToo allegations, building code violations and overcharging claims issued by weights and measure agencies. "He has assembled a formidable team of professionals and deep resources that support his alternative approaches and customized defense advocacy," adds the publication.

Kaplan has built productive relationships across the legal profession, from the Los Angeles County and City Prosecuting Agencies to the U.S. Department of Justice to the National Conference of Bar Presidents, which he serves on its executive council. Kaplan was recognized earlier this year by the California Lawyers Association and awarded the "2021 Solo and Small Firm Excellence Award."

