Kaplan Martin, a Boutique Litigation and Advisory Firm Announces Its Launch

Roberta Kaplan, Steven M. Cohen, Mitra Hormozi and Timothy Martin

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding partners Roberta ("Robbie") Kaplan, Steven M. ("Steve") Cohen, Mitra Hormozi, and Timothy S. ("Tim") Martin announce the formation of their new civil litigation, investigations, and strategic advisory firm, Kaplan Martin LLP. Robbie, Steve, Mitra, and Tim will draw from their collective experience and expertise to litigate some of the most challenging cases for individuals, corporations, and other for-profit and not-for-profit clients on both sides of the "v." They will also provide advisory services to corporate boards, C-Suite executives and other senior leaders in navigating their most sensitive and complicated legal matters. Kaplan Martin will have its official launch on Monday, July 15th.

The four founding partners have unparalleled track records of successfully litigating some of the most high-profile and consequential matters of the last 30 years, including landmark legislative and Supreme Court victories for marriage equality and scores of jury trials, arbitrations and settlements. Kaplan Martin partners have also served as counsel and advisors to top government officials, Fortune 50 companies, and litigants in both the private and public sectors for decades, and they are uniquely qualified to devise the most innovative, 360-degree, and lasting solutions to their clients' problems.

Robbie Kaplan is a renowned litigator, trial lawyer, and civil rights advocate with decades of experience in commercial and civil rights litigation. She has won numerous prestigious awards for her legal work and is perhaps best known for her landmark victory in the 2013 Supreme Court decision that led to nationwide recognition of marriage equality only two years later. In just the last five years, Robbie won a $26 million jury verdict against the neo-Nazis and white supremacists responsible for the violent "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, VA, and two separate jury verdicts on behalf of E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump that resulted in $5 million and $83.3 million in damages, respectively. Robbie co-founded the firm that is now known as Hecker & Fink in 2017 after a 25-year tenure at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

Ms. Kaplan said, "I came up with the idea of what became the Kaplan Hecker law firm after the 2016 presidential election seeking to use all that I had learned at Paul, Weiss in order to combine a sophisticated commercial litigation practice with a commitment to bringing truly groundbreaking cases in the public interest. I'm proud to say that we more than accomplished that goal. Thanks to the hard work and brilliance of my former colleagues, our firm grew in scope and size in ways I never contemplated." Ms. Kaplan added, "But now, together with a group of long-time, trusted friends who collectively have dealt with pretty much every kind of legal problem imaginable, it's time for me to return to my roots with a small and nimble civil litigation and advisory boutique that will give us flexibility to handle the thorniest problems and devise the most creative solutions for a broad range of clients. Not only do I intend to continue to bring the most innovative cases in pursuit of justice, but I plan to do so in close collaboration with my former colleagues."

Steve Cohen has more than 30 years of experience advising clients in both the private and public sectors. He is the founding member of Blue Raven LLP, a legal advisory firm focused on providing strategic advice to businesses, corporate boards and executives as well as providing outside General Counsel services. His unparalleled experience includes serving as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer at MacAndrews & Forbes, Secretary to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and his Counselor and Chief of Staff throughout his tenure as New York's Attorney General. Mr. Cohen was also a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, a law firm partner, Chair of New York's Economic Development Agency, and Vice Chair of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

"Kaplan Martin is the product of years of collaboration, friendship, and collective problem solving. We are focused on creating a new kind of firm that will operate where we have all lived: the intersection of law, politics, and public policy. Our expertise lies in successfully confronting the most challenging issues," Mr. Cohen said. "Robbie and I first collaborated on the passage of the New York Marriage Equality Act in the Cuomo administration and subsequently on a diverse array of cases both in and out of government. I have also worked closely with Mitra and Tim for many years and am thrilled we are joining forces once again. I honestly cannot think of a group of people with whom I would rather work." Mr. Cohen will be at the firm beginning August 1, 2024.

Mitra Hormozi is a veteran trial attorney and the former General Counsel at Revlon with years of litigation experience in private practice as well as in the New York Attorney General's office and as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York. She was responsible for spearheading some of the most high-profile cases in the US Attorney's Office and the NYS AG's Office. In addition to having served as a law firm partner, Ms. Hormozi is an expert in corporate governance with significant experience derived from her roles as both counsel and board member to public companies.

"Kaplan Martin is the kind of firm I wish I could have turned to during my years as an in-house attorney. Our experience advising clients ranging from high profile litigants to senior government officials makes us highly sensitive to the nuances and demands of today's intertwined legal and political landscape. I can't imagine a more impactful group of individuals coming together, and I am excited for the value that our collective prowess will bring to our clients," Ms. Hormozi said.

Tim Martin has distinguished himself through his decades-long track record of success as a litigator and advisor to companies and senior executives facing complex civil and commercial litigation matters and disputes of virtually every kind, most recently at Kaplan Hecker. Mr. Martin's prior experience includes serving as General Counsel at MacAndrews & Forbes and as a litigator at Paul, Weiss.

"During the course of my legal career, I have been incredibly fortunate to have worked with Robbie, Mitra, and Steve – three of the most dedicated and talented attorneys I have ever known. I am thrilled to be partnering with them to build a preeminent law firm dedicated to high-stakes commercial litigation and dispute resolution. Our collective experience makes us uniquely positioned to provide top-notch counsel to clients on the most exigent and sensitive issues," Mr. Martin said.

Kaplan Martin is a New York-based litigation and advisory boutique established in 2024 to help clients expertly navigate their most challenging legal issues and business-defining situations. Led by professionals with deep in-house, private practice, and government/public sector experience, Kaplan Martin has an unmatched bench of creative problem solvers and advocates dedicated to providing trusted and innovative advice on the most challenging civil and commercial litigation matters, investigations, and strategic situations. Today's business and political environment is more dynamic and complex than ever, and Kaplan Martin is uniquely positioned to leverage the collective expertise of its professionals to deliver critical advice and value to its clients. To learn more about the firm, visit kaplanmartin.com.

