Kaplansky Insurance Continues Expansions Through Acquisition of KW Insurance

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplansky Insurance, one of the largest independent locally owned agencies in the Northeast, today announced that it has acquired KW Insurance, a full-service agency with locations in Dedham and Cambridge.

"KW is a highly respected agency," said Ely Kaplansky, President and CEO of Kaplansky Insurance. "As we continue to build a strong presence in the New England region, we are excited to have the talented and highly experienced KW team join Kaplansky."

The KW Cambridge location will continue to operate at its present location at 1361 Cambridge St.

"We continue to remain focused on adding high-quality agencies with a solid reputation and talented colleagues with a dedication to client service," added Mr. Kaplansky.

Following the acquisition, the KW Dedham location will be merging with Kaplanky's corporate headquarters in Needham. The KW Cambridge location will continue to operate at its present location under the Kaplansky name. Kaplansky Insurance currently operates 13 locations throughout Massachusetts.

About Kaplansky Insurance

Founded in 1974, Kaplansky Insurance, based in Needham, is one of the most respected and successful insurance agencies in Massachusetts. Kaplansky Insurance provides a full range of personal and commercial insurance products. For more information, please visit www.kaplansky.com

