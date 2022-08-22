Kaplow Communications Expands Health Practice with Recent Client Signs and Appoints Liz Mefford Executive Vice President

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplow Communications, a leading strategic brand marketing and public relations agency and leader in the arena of health public relations, is excited to announce the return of client, 23andMe, a leading consumer genetics and research company, and new clients, quip, a modern oral health company and Lindywell, a wellness platform offering on-demand workouts, recipes and community support. Kaplow works with blue chip and emerging health and wellness brands that are redefining what's possible in personal healthcare.

"With health and wellness so top of mind the past few years, we've been energized by the opportunity to work with so many of today's most innovative brands in the space to connect them with consumers craving new solutions," said Liz Kaplow, Founder and CEO of Kaplow Communications. "We look forward to working with these important brands and their solutions to help identify their unique differentiators and amplify their story to media and consumers alike."

23andMe , a leading consumer genetics and research company, is a returning client. Founded in 2006, their mission is to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. Their 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit provides not only a more complete picture of an individual's health based on insights from genetic data, but also the most comprehensive genetic ancestry analysis available.

, a leading consumer genetics and research company, is a returning client. Founded in 2006, their mission is to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. Their 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit provides not only a more complete picture of an individual's health based on insights from genetic data, but also the most comprehensive genetic ancestry analysis available. quip is a modern oral health company dedicated to improving people's oral health while guiding and incentivizing good oral health habits. It provides thoughtfully designed personal care products and professional dental services through a digital platform that makes oral care more simple, accessible and enjoyable.

is a modern oral health company dedicated to improving people's oral health while guiding and incentivizing good oral health habits. It provides thoughtfully designed personal care products and professional dental services through a digital platform that makes oral care more simple, accessible and enjoyable. Lindywell, formerly The Balanced Life, was started by Robin Long in 2009 as a way to change her relationship with exercise. With Pilates as its core practice, Lindywell provides tools, resources and tips to help busy women improve their health through realistic and effective workouts and self-care resources.

Additionally, industry veteran Liz Mefford has joined the company as Executive Vice President to oversee the Health division. She most recently ran her own PR consultancy, Mefford Communications, following an over 15-year-career focused on health, wellness and beauty at RpR Marketing Communications. Liz's expertise in integrated consumer and professional health campaigns will amplify existing agency competencies in brand strategy, thought leadership, media storytelling and consumer engagement.

"I'm so excited to join the Kaplow team at a time when its Health practice is burgeoning. There's such a commitment to partnering with brands in their mission to help empower consumers live healthier lives," said Liz Mefford. "I love that Kaplow and I share a passion for working with companies who are redefining what's possible in healthcare."

About Kaplow Communications

Kaplow Communications, based in New York City, specializes in conceptualizing and executing integrated campaigns that change conversations in today's digital world. Kaplow's award-winning programs include brand strategy, media relations, influencer marketing and executive visibility, reaching consumers at every touch point and creating an emotional bond that drives loyalty and brand love. For information, call 212-221-1713 or visit http://www.kaplow.com/our-services.

SOURCE Kaplow Communications