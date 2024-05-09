Kapor Capital Announces New Venture Partner

Oakland-based Venture Capital firm Kapor Capital announces Brandon Boros as Partner

OAKLAND, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kapor Capital, one of the first impact-focused venture capital firms, announced Brandon Boros as its new Venture Partner. Joining current Managing Partners Brian Dixon and Ulili Onovakpuri, Boros will help lead the firm's day-to-day operations and portfolio management.

Brandon Boros brings a wealth of knowledge in fund management and impact investing. He joins the Kapor Capital team from Align Impact, where he developed a reputation for his insightful and forward-looking investment approach while advising high-net-worth families, individuals, and foundations on impact-driven strategies. Brandon developed and led Align's direct investing platform, sourcing and facilitating deals for clients across multiple sectors and impact themes. In addition, he led diligence on numerous funds across venture, private equity, and private debt and served on the impact advisory board of a mezzanine debt fund. Prior to Align Impact, he worked with Impact Engine, a venture capital and private equity firm, where he helped portfolio companies leverage tech to improve the education, health, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability of communities.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Kapor Capital as Venture Partner alongside Ulili and Brian, and look forward to working with their amazing team," said Brandon Boros, Partner at Kapor Capital. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and network, working closely with our portfolio companies and Limited Partners, and further amplifying the firm's commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive VC ecosystem."

"We welcome Brandon to our growing team and are excited about the expertise and passion he brings," said Brian Dixon, Managing Partner at Kapor Capital. "His dedication to creating opportunities for diverse founders aligns perfectly with our mission, and we're confident that his leadership will help us continue investing in great founders and cultivating strong partnerships with aligned LPs."

"Brandon's appointment as Venture Partner is a testament to our commitment to invest in industry-transforming startups which serve the needs of our communities," said Ulili Onovakpuri, Managing Partner at Kapor Capital. "As our portfolio continues to expand, Brandon will play a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing the next generation of investments for the firm."

Brandon's hire follows the launch of Kapor Capital's Fund III, the firm's largest fund to date and the first time the firm raised outside capital. In the coming months, Kapor Capital will be continuing its work of sourcing and scaling early-stage companies that are committed to closing gaps in access and opportunity for low-income communities and communities of color.

About Kapor Capital

Since 2011, Kapor Capital has invested exclusively in early-stage, tech-driven startups committed to closing gaps of access, opportunity, or outcome for low-income communities and/or communities of color. Led by Ulili Onovakpuri and Brian Dixon, who became managing partners in January 2021, Kapor Capital was one of the first venture capital firms to openly accept cold requests via the website, create a fellows program to provide a pathway for individuals typically underrepresented in venture to enter investing, and launch the Kapor Capital Founders' Commitment to help portfolio companies make collective progress in diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a family of organizations, Kapor Capital, Kapor Center, and SMASH work collectively at the intersection of tech, diversity, and entrepreneurship to end racial and gender inequities that persist in the tech ecosystem. Learn more at KaporCapital.com

