Kapow Noodle Bar Relocating to Expansive 5,175-Square-Foot Space in Boca Raton, Florida's Mizner Park

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida-based multi-concept operator, Sub-Culture Group, announced today that Kapow Noodle Bar will relocate to a 5,175-square-foot space within Boca Raton's Mizner Park in early 2022.

Mizner Park has been home to Kapow Noodle Bar since 2011 but the contemporary Southeast Asian restaurant and lounge has slowly outgrown its current 1,575-square-foot residence. Relocating to a significantly larger footprint across the street, Kapow will double its seating capacity and offer several spaces for special events. The restaurant will also feature an indoor/outdoor wrap-around bar, expansive covered patio seating, an omakase bar, and three full-service private karaoke rooms.

"As we celebrate our 10th year in business, we couldn't be more excited to showcase the evolution of Kapow with a new elevated menu, premium sake program and a much larger space to impact the community that has supported us for so long," said Vaughan Dugan, co-founder of Kapow Noodle Bar. He continues, "In place of our original location, we are opening a new concept that will be announced during Kapow's grand opening weekend. We aren't ready to share the details just yet but it's going to fill a void in our local restaurant scene."

The interiors will take inspiration from Kapow's two existing locations in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach while creating its own personality and character. Sub-Culture has tapped Fort Lauderdale's Manhas Design for this project and will be commissioning several original mural pieces from local artists. As with all of their locations sustainability is a top priority both in the restaurant design and the kitchen.

With creative Southeast Asian cuisine, Kapow is an industry innovator and award-winning restaurant known for their fun vibe and gastronomically addictive dishes. At the new location, the culinary team will debut an expanded menu that features Kapow's signature eats along with several new items, a Peking duck oven and an eight-seat off-menu omakase tasting experience. The elevated beverage program from mixologist Angela Dugan will include craft cocktails, wine, beer and premium sake.

Mizner Park, a high-end mixed-use district located in the affluent downtown neighborhood of Boca Raton, is currently undergoing a revitalization that includes several new retail, dining and entertainment tenants, renovations to the Boca Raton Museum of Art and a $101 million redevelopment plan for the Mizner Park Amphitheater and surrounding property. Sub-Culture also owns and operates two other venues in the shopping plaza - The Dubliner and Subculture Coffee.

"We couldn't be more excited about the upcoming expansion of Kapow," said Vicki Baisden, General Manager of Mizner Park. "For 10 years their team has brought flavorful cuisine, topnotch service and incredible energy to Mizner Park, making them one of our most successful restaurants. We look forward to our continued partnership as they debut Kapow 2.0 and their new concept."

Kapow will be located at 402 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information please visit Kapownoodlebar.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook .

About Kapow Noodle Bar: Founded in 2011 by Sub-Culture Group's Rodney Mayo, Scott Frielich and Vaughan Dugan, Kapow Noodle Bar combines contemporary Southeast Asian cuisine with a South Florida vibe. Kapow's two locations in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach are known for innovative cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and a vibrant nightlife scene. The award-winning restaurant has received several accolades including "Best Happy Hour" and "Best New Restaurant" from the New Times, named "8 Must-Try Restaurants" by Zagat and received a four-star review from the Sun-Sentinel.

