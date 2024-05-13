Kappa's Day In Court: Will Women's Sororities Be Saved? Riley Gaines + Plaintiffs Hold Rally in Denver, CO

The lawsuit challenges Kappa Kappa Gamma (Kappa) directors' breach of fiduciary duty to the sorority. In clear violation of Kappa's bylaws and the promise it has made to generations of female members, in fall 2022, the University of Wyoming chapter of Kappa was pressured to initiate a male. After months of being threatened with discipline for voicing their pain, six brave women sought to preserve the experience of sisterhood by filing suit. Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma, now led by IWLC , seeks to hold Kappa to its own bylaws, which provide that "a new member shall be a woman."

In previewing the oral argument, May Mailman, Independent Women's Law Center Director and Lead Counsel in Westenbroek v. Kappa Kappa Gamma, stated:

"Kappa's directors have a simple duty. They must respect the clear terms of Kappa's bylaws. They utterly failed to do so by ending the sorority's women-only membership and threatening existing members to accept the unlawful change or else lose their own membership. If this fight were about any other common term, the violation would be obvious. Gender ideology is not a reason to upend simple legal principles, and we look forward to making our case to the Tenth Circuit."



Other women's organizations filed briefs with the Tenth Circuit to support IWLC's position:

By refusing to clearly define the word "woman" as used in its own bylaws, Kappa Kappa Gamma leadership and the National Panhellenic Conference, which filed a brief in support of Kappa , have denied women the single-sex sisterhood they were once promised. The NPC brief describes NPC as "the premier advocacy and support organization for the advancement of the sorority experience" which serves as the "umbrella group for its 26 women's-only social sororities."

View final brief in Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma submitted by Independent Women's Law Center here .

EVENT DETAILS:

SPEAKERS TO INCLUDE:

May Mailman , Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma Lead Counsel and Independent Women's Law Center Director

, Lead Counsel and Independent Women's Law Center Director Riley Gaines , Independent Women's Forum Ambassador and Lead Plaintiff in Gaines et al v NCAA

, Independent Women's Forum Ambassador and Lead Plaintiff in Allie Coghan , Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma Plaintiff and Independent Women's Forum Ambassador

, Plaintiff and Independent Women's Forum Ambassador Maddie Ramar , Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma Plaintiff and Independent Women's Forum Ambassador

, Plaintiff and Independent Women's Forum Ambassador Jaylyn Westenbroek , Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma Plaintiff and Independent Women's Forum Ambassador

, Plaintiff and Independent Women's Forum Ambassador Hannah Holtmeier , Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma Plaintiff and Independent Women's Forum Ambassador

, Plaintiff and Independent Women's Forum Ambassador Patsy Levang , Past Kappa Kappa Gamma National Foundation President and member of Independent Women's Network

, Past Kappa Kappa Gamma National Foundation President and member of Independent Women's Network Cheryl Tuck-Smith , Long-time member and active contributor to Kappa Kappa Gamma and member of Independent Women's Network

, Long-time member and active contributor to Kappa Kappa Gamma and member of Independent Women's Network Kara Dansky , Women's Declaration International USA President; WDI USA submitted an amicus brief in Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma

, Women's Declaration International President; WDI submitted an in Lauren Bone , Women's Liberation Front Legal Director; WoLF submitted an amicus brief in Westenbroek et al v. Kappa Kappa Gamma

**Mult-box will be provided.**

**There will be media Q&A and opportunities for pull asides immediately following the press conference.**

Please direct all RSVPs and media inquiries to [email protected] .

www.iwf.org

Independent Women's Forum is dedicated to developing and advancing policies that aren't just well intended, but actually enhance people's freedom, choices, and opportunities.

www.iwlc.org

Independent Women's Law Center advocates for equal opportunity, individual liberty, and the continued legal relevance of biological sex.

SOURCE Independent Women's Forum