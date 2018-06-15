Kappler's DuraChem® 500 is a game-changer for first responders with affordable NFPA 1994 Chem-Bio suit

"Agencies responsible for terrorist incident planning have struggled with the high cost of certified garments," said Laura Kappler-Roberts, president and CEO of Kappler, Inc. "Combining NFPA certified protection with a real-world price point makes DuraChem 500 a game-changer."

The NFPA 1994 standard is designed to protect first responders against an array of deadly terrorism hazards collectively known as CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear). DuraChem 500 is certified to the most demanding Class 1 level of the standard, with dual certification to Class 2 in process.

DuraChem 500 offers incident responders a tactical garment alternative to traditional hazmat suits. The new suit also features a unique rear-entry design that eliminates cross-contamination concerns when doffing the garment.

One of Kappler's key motivations in developing a lower-priced certified suit is the belief that suit decontamination for re-use is inherently risky, because of permeation concerns.

DuraChem 500 is a 'multi-use, single-exposure' garment, based on the safety-first practice of discarding garments once exposed to hazardous materials. Other suits certified to NFPA 1994 are sold as traditional re-usable garments, intended to be decontaminated and worn again to justify the higher price.

In addition to the Chem-Bio requirements, which include warfare agent testing, the new 2018 edition of the NFPA 1994 standard also covers general Hazmat response. For more information on DuraChem 500 and NPFA protective apparel standards visit kappler.com.

About Kappler : Kappler, Inc. is a leader in protective apparel and fabrics for chemical and biological hazards serving military, law enforcement, hazmat, industrial, emergency response and healthcare markets worldwide. All Kappler products are made in the USA at its corporate campus located in Guntersville, Alabama. Kappler is a Woman Owned Small Business and registered to ISO 9001. For more information visit kappler.com or call 800-600-4019.

