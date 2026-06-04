Kapsch TrafficCom to showcase next-generation connected mobility solutions at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026

DULUTH, Georgia and DETROIT, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kapsch TrafficCom will participate in the ITS America Conference & Expo, taking place in Detroit, Michigan from June 9 to 12, 2026.

As North America's leading event for intelligent transportation systems, the conference brings together public and private sector leaders to explore technologies shaping the future of mobility.

"ITS America is a key platform to demonstrate how connected mobility is already delivering real value on the road today," says JB Kendrick, President North America at Kapsch TrafficCom. "From production-ready V2X tolling to data-driven traffic management, we are focused on solutions that improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability across entire transport networks."

JB Kendrick was also recently appointed to the ITS America Board of Directors.

At booth #6052, Kapsch TrafficCom will present a comprehensive portfolio spanning connected vehicle technologies, advanced traffic management, and data-driven mobility platforms. Kapsch will host live demonstrations for attendees in downtown Detroit of the company's V2X-based tolling solution, which is already live on the NC-540 Triangle Expressway, enabling seamless, real-time toll transactions directly via the vehicle ecosystem.

In addition, Kapsch will demonstrate its approach to integrated traffic management through advanced ATMS solutions such as Dynac, designed for highway and tunnel environments, as well as its next-generation EcoTrafiX platform that combines data analytics and connected vehicle capabilities. The EcoTrafiX capabilities will also be on display at booth #5031 of the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), where an operator will use the system as part of a demonstration of their work.

Kapsch TrafficCom will also host outdoor demonstrations showcasing interoperable V2X communication in collaboration with industry partners. The demo features a connected vehicle equipped with C-V2X technology interacting with roadside infrastructure to enable services such as tolling and enhanced safety applications.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.

Press contact:

Sandra Bijelic Head of Corporate Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom

P +43 664 628 1720

[email protected] Ashley Boncimino Regional Marketing Manager

Kapsch TrafficCom

[email protected]

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SOURCE Kapsch TrafficCom AG