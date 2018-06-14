KapStone Paper And Packaging Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE: KS) (the " Company ") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share payable on July 11, 2018 to stockholders of record as of June 29, 2018. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the determination of the Company's Board of Directors.