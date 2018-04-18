KapStone Reports First Quarter Results

Non U.S. GAAP financial measures for the 2018 first quarter compared to 2017 are as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million up $34 million , or 42 percent

up , or 42 percent Adjusted net income of $42 million up $27 million , or 181 percent

up , or 181 percent Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43 up $0.28 per share, or 187 percent

Matt Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our first quarter results continued the positive momentum we built in the latter half of 2017. Demand for containerboard, corrugated boxes, and kraft paper is strong. We announced a $50 per ton containerboard price increase effective with shipments in mid-March. In addition, we completed a rebuild of one of our boilers at the North Charleston mill which should provide for greater reliability and more efficient operations.

"Victory Packaging, our distribution business, had a solid first quarter and is entering its seasonally strongest quarter of the year.

"We continue to work on the merger with WestRock."

First Quarter Operating Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $799 million in the first quarter of 2018 increased by $33 million, or 4 percent compared to $766 million for the 2017 first quarter. The increase in net sales is primarily due to higher prices, partially offset by lower sales volume. The Company sold 662,000 tons of paper during the first quarter of 2018 compared to 699,000 tons a year earlier. Volume was lower in the current quarter as mill production was limited due to a boiler upgrade at the Charleston mill which reduced production by approximately 26,000 tons. The Company's average mill selling price of $719 per ton in the first quarter of 2018 increased by $71 per ton, or about 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017 due to higher prices for most products and a favorable product mix. Mill selling prices increased by $21 per ton or 3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to higher specialty product prices and a better product mix.

Net income of $33 million for the 2018 first quarter increased by $27 million, or 446 percent, compared to the 2017 first quarter. The higher earnings primarily reflects:

Higher selling prices and a better product mix of $48 million ,

, Favorable productivity of $10 million mainly due to higher mill production,

mainly due to higher mill production, Lower recycled fiber costs of $6 million ,

, Non-recurring 2017 costs of $5 million associated with ratifying a union contract at the North Charleston paper mill,

associated with ratifying a union contract at the North Charleston paper mill, A $7 million gain on the sale of the former Oakland box plant site, and

gain on the sale of the former box plant site, and A lower effective income tax rate resulting from the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in December 2017 .

The above items were partially offset by:

Merger expenses of $14 million ,

, Lower sales volume of $7 million ,

, $8 million of higher planned maintenance costs, including the boiler upgrade,

of higher planned maintenance costs, including the boiler upgrade, Inflation of $15 million driven by higher virgin fiber costs, freight and compensation,

driven by higher virgin fiber costs, freight and compensation, $4 million of weather related costs in January 2018 at the North Charleston mill, and

of weather related costs in at the North Charleston mill, and Higher interest charges of $4 million due to higher interest rates.

Cash Flow and Working Capital

Cash and cash equivalents of $19 million as of March 31, 2018, declined by $9 million from December 31, 2017. Operating activities provided $5 million during the first quarter. Investing activities used $22 million, including $37 million for capital expenditures, partially offset by $15 million of proceeds from the sale of the former Oakland box plant site. Financing activities provided $8 million of cash in the current quarter reflecting higher borrowings, partially offset by a quarterly dividend payment and the Victory Packaging contingent consideration payment.

On February 23, 2018, our Board of Directors approved a regular $0.10 per share cash dividend which was paid on April 11th.

At March 31, 2018, the Company had approximately $431 million of working capital and $466 million of revolver borrowing capacity. The Company's net debt to EBITDA ratio as defined by the bank agreement decreased to 2.96 times at March 31, 2018, down from 3.99 a year ago.

About the Company

Headquartered in Northbrook, IL, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is the fifth largest producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products and is the largest kraft paper producer in the United States. The Company has four paper mills, 23 converting plants and over 60 distribution centers. The business has approximately 6,300 employees.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Net Income", and "Adjusted Diluted EPS" to measure our operating performance. Management uses these measures to focus on the on-going operations, and believes it is useful to investors because they enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors because they improve the comparability of the financial results between periods and provide for greater transparency to key measures used to evaluate the performance of the Company. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for evaluating the Company's performance against competitors and as a primary measure for employees' incentive programs. Reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income to Adjusted Net Income, and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. However, these measures should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would,' "expect," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "outlook," or "continue," the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) industry conditions; (2) market and economic factors; (3) results of legal proceedings and compliance costs; (4) the ability to achieve and effectively manage growth; (5) the ability to pay the Company's debt obligations; (6) the ability to carry out the Company's strategic initiatives and manage associated costs; (7) managing labor relations; (8) realizing the synergies and benefits of strategic investments; (9) unanticipated business interruptions; and (10) various factors related to the pending transaction with WestRock, including but not limited to the ability of KapStone and WestRock to receive the required regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction), to receive the required approval of KapStone's stockholders and to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement; negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of WestRock's or KapStone's common stock and/or on their respective businesses, financial conditions, results of operations and financial performance; risks relating to the value of the shares that may be issued in the proposed transaction, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction cannot be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected; risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction; risks associated with transaction-related litigation; the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of KapStone's operations with those of WestRock will be greater than expected; the outcome of legally required consultation with employees, their works councils or other employee representatives; and the ability of KapStone and the combined company to retain and hire key personnel. Further information on these and other risks and uncertainties is provided under Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and elsewhere in reports that the Company files with the SEC. These filings can be found on KapStone's Web site at http://www.kapstonepaper.com and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Net sales $ 799,195

$ 765,843







Cost and expenses:





Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 553,069

562,461 Depreciation and amortization 46,365

45,348 Plant closure costs 1,752

- Freight and distribution expenses 76,586

72,988 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,611

66,485 Merger expenses 13,532

- Gain on sale of property (7,453)

- Operating income 51,733

18,561







Foreign exchange (gain) (37)

(82) Pension income (3,092)

(1,563) Equity method investment income (520)

(677) Interest expense, net 14,345

10,730 Income before provision for income taxes 41,037

10,153 Provision for income taxes 8,296

4,161 Net income $ 32,741

$ 5,992







Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.33

$ 0.06















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





Basic 97,331,105

96,698,637 Diluted 99,716,527

98,463,667















Effective income tax rate 20.2%

41.0%

















Supplemental Information GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Net Income (GAAP) to EBITDA (Non-GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP):





Net income (GAAP) $ 32,741

$ 5,992 Interest expense, net 14,345

10,730 Provision for income taxes 8,296

4,161 Depreciation and amortization 46,365

45,348 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 101,747

$ 66,231







Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses 1,956

1,805 Union contract ratification cost –

4,979 Merger expenses 13,532

– Plant closure costs 1,752

– Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability –

2,516 Gain on sale of property (7,453)

– Stock-based compensation expense 3,007

5,265 Accumulated EBITDA adjustments 12,794

14,565 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 114,541

$ 80,796







Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP):





Net income (GAAP) $ 32,741

$ 5,992 Accumulated EBITDA adjustments 12,794

14,565 Accumulated tax adjustments (3,071)

(5,462) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 42,464

$ 15,095







Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP):





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.33

$ 0.06 Accumulated EBITDA adjustments 0.13

0.15 Accumulated tax adjustments ( 0.03)

( 0.06) Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.43

$ 0.15

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,684

$ 28,065 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 437,889

443,462 Other receivables 21,179

23,289 Inventories 333,731

315,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,125

17,470 Total current assets 832,608

827,861







Plant, property and equipment, net 1,467,093

1,453,607 Other assets 25,546

24,431 Intangible assets, net 289,731

297,475 Goodwill 720,611

720,611 Total assets $ 3,335,589

$ 3,323,985















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings $ 20,000

$ – Other current borrowings 6,767

– Other financial obligations 1,103

30 Dividend payable 10,145

10,302 Accounts payable 220,543

199,574 Accrued expenses 81,525

105,951 Accrued compensation costs 43,999

75,215 Accrued income taxes 17,726

31,458 Total current liabilities 401,808

422,530







Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,371,238

1,374,502 Long-term financing obligations 92,340

82,199 Capital lease obligation 4,587

4,595 Pension and post-retirement benefits 11,320

14,196 Deferred income taxes 253,926

252,101 Other liabilities 31,535

36,848 Total other liabilities 1,764,946

1,764,441







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock $0.0001 par value 10

10 Additional paid-in capital 299,737

291,629 Retained earnings 917,047

894,061 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,959)

(48,686) Total stockholders' equity 1,168,835

1,137,014 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,335,589

$ 3,323,985

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)











Quarter Ended March 31,



2018

2017

Operating activities:







Net income $ 32,741

$ 5,992

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by







operating activities:







Depreciation of plant and equipment 38,621

37,758

Amortization of intangible assets 7,744

7,590

Stock-based compensation expense 3,007

5,265

Pension and postretirement (2,552)

(572)

Gain on sale of property (7,453)

–

Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,176

1,179

Loss on disposal of fixed assets 428

526

Deferred income taxes 1,747

1,521

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability –

2,516

Equity method investments income, net of cash received (520)

(167)

Plant closure costs 793

–

Provision for bad debts 447

–

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (71,056)

(28,939)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,123

$ 32,669











Investing activities:







Capital expenditures (37,025)

(38,669)

Proceeds from the sale of property 14,681

–

API acquisition –

(33,500)

Net cash used in investing activities $ (22,344)

$ (72,169)





















Financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facility $ 110,500

$ 122,988

Repayments on revolving credit facility (90,500)

(97,000)

Proceeds from receivables credit facility 23,274

17,031

Repayments on receivables credit facility (27,714)

(21,621)

Repayments on other financing obligations (265)

-

Proceeds from other current borrowings 6,767

6,214

Cash dividends paid (9,723)

(9,664)

Payment of withholding taxes on vested stock awards (1,783)

(856)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options 6,390

451

Proceeds from issuance of shares to ESPP 494

487

Payment of Victory Packaging contingent consideration (9,600)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities $ 7,840

$ 18,030











Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,381)

(21,470)

Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 28,065

29,385

Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 18,684

$ 7,915



KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation Operating Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Net Sales















Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Trade

Inter-

segment

Total

Operating

Income

(Loss)

Depreciation

and

Amortization

Capital

Expenditures

Total Assets

at March 31,

2018 Paper and Packaging $ 567,985

$ 17,114

$ 585,099

$ 74,711

$ 38,676

$ 35,148

$ 2,642,878 Distribution 231,210

-

231,210

2,491

5,907

287

640,945 Corporate -

-

-

(25,469)

1,782

1,590

51,766 Intersegment eliminations -

(17,114)

(17,114)

-

-

-

-

$ 799,195

$ -

$ 799,195

$ 51,733

$ 46,365

$ 37,025

$ 3,335,589

























































Net Sales















Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Trade

Inter-

segment

Total

Operating

Income

(Loss)

Depreciation

and

Amortization

Capital

Expenditures

Total Assets

at March 31,

2017 Paper and Packaging $ 547,644

$ 21,197

$ 568,841

$ 32,752

$ 37,406

$ 36,490

$ 2,591,747 Distribution 218,199

-

218,199

2,597

5,978

679

687,854 Corporate -

-

-

(16,788)

1,964

1,500

43,218 Intersegment eliminations -

(21,197)

(21,197)

-

-

-

-

$ 765,843

$ -

$ 765,843

$ 18,561

$ 45,348

$ 38,669

$ 3,322,819

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation Operating Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Quarter Ended March 31, Paper and Packaging 2018

2017 Segment operating income $ 74,711

$ 32,752 Equity method investments income (520)

(677) Foreign exchange (gain) (139)

(45) Pension income (3,092)

(1,563) Loss on debt extinguishment -

- Depreciation and amortization 38,676

37,406 EBITDA 117,138

72,443 Loss on debt extinguishment -

- Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses 1,226

1,366 Gain on sale of property (7,453)

- Plant closure costs 1,752

- Union contract ratification costs -

4,979 Loss on asset disposal -

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,663

$ 78,788 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3%

13.9%









Quarter Ended March 31, Distribution 2018

2017 Segment operating income $ 2,491

$ 2,597 Foreign exchange (gain) / loss 102

(37) Depreciation and amortization 5,907

5,978 EBITDA 8,296

8,612 Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses 551

163 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,847

$ 8,775 Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.8%

4.0%









Quarter Ended March 31, Corporate 2018

2017 Segment operating (loss) $ (25,469)

$ (16,788) Depreciation and amortization 1,782

1,964 EBITDA (23,687)

(14,824) Stock-based compensation expense 3,007

5,265 Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses 179

276 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability -

2,516 Merger expenses 13,532

- Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,969)

$ (6,767)









Quarter Ended March 31, Consolidated 2018

2017 Segment operating income $ 51,733

$ 18,561 Equity method investments income (520)

(677) Foreign exchange (gain) / loss (37)

(82) Pension income (3,092)

(1,563) Loss on debt extinguishment -

- Depreciation and amortization 46,365

45,348 EBITDA 101,747

66,231 Stock-based compensation expense 3,007

5,265 Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses 1,956

1,805 Union contract ratification costs -

4,979 Plant closure costs 1,752

- Loss on asset disposal -

- Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability -

2,516 Gain on sale of property (7,453)

- Loss on debt extinguishment -

- Merger expenses 13,532

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,541

$ 80,796

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation Summary of Interest Expense, net (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Interest on term loans and revolver $ 9,896

$ 8,614 Interest on receivables securitization facility 1,847

1,054 Sub-total 11,743

9,668







Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,176

1,179 Implicit interest on long-term financing obligations 1,683

- Interest on capital lease obligation 133

- Capitalized interest (347)

(71) Interest income (43)

(46) Total interest expense, net $ 14,345

$ 10,730

