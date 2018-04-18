KapStone Reports First Quarter Results

News provided by

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

16:15 ET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE: KS) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. As compared to 2017's first quarter, results for 2018's first quarter are below:

  • Net sales of $799 million up $33 million, or 4 percent
  • Net income of $33 million up $27 million, or 446 percent
  • Diluted EPS of $0.33 up $0.27 per share, or 450 percent  

Non U.S. GAAP financial measures for the 2018 first quarter compared to 2017 are as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million up $34 million, or 42 percent   
  • Adjusted net income of $42 million up $27 million, or 181 percent      
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43 up $0.28 per share, or 187 percent

Matt Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our first quarter results continued the positive momentum we built in the latter half of 2017.  Demand for containerboard, corrugated boxes, and kraft paper is strong.  We announced a $50 per ton containerboard price increase effective with shipments in mid-March.  In addition, we completed a rebuild of one of our boilers at the North Charleston mill which should provide for greater reliability and more efficient operations.

"Victory Packaging, our distribution business, had a solid first quarter and is entering its seasonally strongest quarter of the year.  

"We continue to work on the merger with WestRock."

First Quarter Operating Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $799 million in the first quarter of 2018 increased by $33 million, or 4 percent compared to $766 million for the 2017 first quarter. The increase in net sales is primarily due to higher prices, partially offset by lower sales volume. The Company sold 662,000 tons of paper during the first quarter of 2018 compared to 699,000 tons a year earlier. Volume was lower in the current quarter as mill production was limited due to a boiler upgrade at the Charleston mill which reduced production by approximately 26,000 tons. The Company's average mill selling price of $719 per ton in the first quarter of 2018 increased by $71 per ton, or about 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017 due to higher prices for most products and a favorable product mix. Mill selling prices increased by $21 per ton or 3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to higher specialty product prices and a better product mix.

Net income of $33 million for the 2018 first quarter increased by $27 million, or 446 percent, compared to the 2017 first quarter. The higher earnings primarily reflects:

  • Higher selling prices and a better product mix of $48 million,
  • Favorable productivity of $10 million mainly due to higher mill production,
  • Lower recycled fiber costs of $6 million,
  • Non-recurring 2017 costs of $5 million associated with ratifying a union contract at the North Charleston paper mill,
  • A $7 million gain on the sale of the former Oakland box plant site, and
  • A lower effective income tax rate resulting from the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in December 2017.

The above items were partially offset by:

  • Merger expenses of $14 million,
  • Lower sales volume of $7 million,
  • $8 million of higher planned maintenance costs, including the boiler upgrade,
  • Inflation of $15 million driven by higher virgin fiber costs, freight and compensation,
  • $4 million of weather related costs in January 2018 at the North Charleston mill, and
  • Higher interest charges of $4 million due to higher interest rates.

Cash Flow and Working Capital

Cash and cash equivalents of $19 million as of March 31, 2018, declined by $9 million from December 31, 2017.  Operating activities provided $5 million during the first quarter. Investing activities used $22 million, including $37 million for capital expenditures, partially offset by $15 million of proceeds from the sale of the former Oakland box plant site. Financing activities provided $8 million of cash in the current quarter reflecting higher borrowings, partially offset by a quarterly dividend payment and the Victory Packaging contingent consideration payment.   

On February 23, 2018, our Board of Directors approved a regular $0.10 per share cash dividend which was paid on April 11th.

At March 31, 2018, the Company had approximately $431 million of working capital and $466 million of revolver borrowing capacity. The Company's net debt to EBITDA ratio as defined by the bank agreement decreased to 2.96 times at March 31, 2018, down from 3.99 a year ago.

About the Company

Headquartered in Northbrook, IL, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is the fifth largest producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products and is the largest kraft paper producer in the United States. The Company has four paper mills, 23 converting plants and over 60 distribution centers. The business has approximately 6,300 employees.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Net Income", and "Adjusted Diluted EPS" to measure our operating performance. Management uses these measures to focus on the on-going operations, and believes it is useful to investors because they enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors because they improve the comparability of the financial results between periods and provide for greater transparency to key measures used to evaluate the performance of the Company. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for evaluating the Company's performance against competitors and as a primary measure for employees' incentive programs. Reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income to Adjusted Net Income, and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. However, these measures should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would,' "expect," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "outlook," or "continue," the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) industry conditions; (2) market and economic factors; (3) results of legal proceedings and compliance costs; (4) the ability to achieve and effectively manage growth; (5) the ability to pay the Company's debt obligations; (6) the ability to carry out the Company's strategic initiatives and manage associated costs; (7) managing labor relations; (8) realizing the synergies and benefits of strategic investments; (9) unanticipated business interruptions; and (10) various factors related to the pending transaction with WestRock, including but not limited to the ability of KapStone and WestRock to receive the required regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction), to receive the required approval of KapStone's stockholders and to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement; negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of WestRock's or KapStone's common stock and/or on their respective businesses, financial conditions, results of operations and financial performance; risks relating to the value of the shares that may be issued in the proposed transaction, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction cannot be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected; risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction; risks associated with transaction-related litigation; the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of KapStone's operations with those of WestRock will be greater than expected; the outcome of legally required consultation with employees, their works councils or other employee representatives; and the ability of KapStone and the combined company to retain and hire key personnel. Further information on these and other risks and uncertainties is provided under Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and elsewhere in reports that the Company files with the SEC. These filings can be found on KapStone's Web site at http://www.kapstonepaper.com and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017




Net sales 

$   799,195

$   765,843




Cost and expenses:


 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization

553,069

562,461

 Depreciation and amortization

46,365

45,348

 Plant closure costs

1,752

-

 Freight and distribution expenses

76,586

72,988

  Selling, general and administrative expenses 

63,611

66,485

 Merger expenses

13,532

-

  Gain on sale of property

(7,453)

-

Operating income

51,733

18,561




Foreign exchange (gain) 

(37)

(82)

Pension income

(3,092)

(1,563)

Equity method investment income

(520)

(677)

Interest expense, net

14,345

10,730

Income before provision for income taxes

41,037

10,153

Provision for income taxes

8,296

4,161

Net income 

$     32,741

$       5,992




Net income per share:


Basic

$         0.34

$         0.06

Diluted

$         0.33

$         0.06








Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:        


Basic

97,331,105

96,698,637

Diluted

99,716,527

98,463,667








Effective income tax rate

20.2%

41.0%









Supplemental Information

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017




Net Income (GAAP) to EBITDA (Non-GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP):


Net income (GAAP)

$     32,741

$       5,992

   Interest expense, net

14,345

10,730

   Provision for income taxes

8,296

4,161

   Depreciation and amortization

46,365

45,348

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$   101,747

$     66,231




Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses

1,956

1,805

Union contract ratification cost


4,979

Merger expenses

13,532

Plant closure costs

1,752

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability


2,516

Gain on sale of property

(7,453)

Stock-based compensation expense

3,007

5,265

Accumulated EBITDA adjustments

12,794

14,565

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$   114,541

$     80,796




Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP):


Net income (GAAP)

$     32,741

$       5,992

Accumulated EBITDA adjustments

12,794

14,565

Accumulated tax adjustments

(3,071)

(5,462)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$     42,464

$     15,095




Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP): 


Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$         0.33

$         0.06

Accumulated EBITDA adjustments

0.13

0.15

Accumulated tax adjustments

( 0.03)

( 0.06)

Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) 

$         0.43

$         0.15

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

Assets


Current assets:


   Cash and cash equivalents

$      18,684

$          28,065

   Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances

437,889

443,462

   Other receivables

21,179

23,289

   Inventories

333,731

315,575

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,125

17,470

Total current assets

832,608

827,861




Plant, property and equipment, net

1,467,093

1,453,607

Other assets

25,546

24,431

Intangible assets, net

289,731

297,475

Goodwill

720,611

720,611

Total assets

$ 3,335,589

$    3,323,985








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Short-term borrowings 

$      20,000

$                    –

  Other current borrowings

6,767

  Other financial obligations

1,103

30

Dividend payable

10,145

10,302

Accounts payable

220,543

199,574

Accrued expenses

81,525

105,951

Accrued compensation costs

43,999

75,215

Accrued income taxes

17,726

31,458

Total current liabilities

401,808

422,530




Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,371,238

1,374,502

Long-term financing obligations

92,340

82,199

Capital lease obligation

4,587

4,595

Pension and post-retirement benefits

11,320

14,196

Deferred income taxes

253,926

252,101

Other liabilities

31,535

36,848

Total other liabilities

1,764,946

1,764,441




Stockholders' equity:


Common stock $0.0001 par value

10

10

Additional paid-in capital

299,737

291,629

Retained earnings

917,047

894,061

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,959)

(48,686)

Total stockholders' equity

1,168,835

1,137,014

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,335,589

$    3,323,985

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)






Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Operating activities:



   Net income

$   32,741

$     5,992

   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by



   operating activities:



   Depreciation of plant and equipment

38,621

37,758

   Amortization of intangible assets

7,744

7,590

   Stock-based compensation expense

3,007

5,265

   Pension and postretirement

(2,552)

(572)

  Gain on sale of property

(7,453)


   Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,176

1,179

   Loss on disposal of fixed assets

428

526

   Deferred income taxes

1,747

1,521

   Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability


2,516

   Equity method investments income, net of cash received

(520)

(167)

   Plant closure costs

793


   Provision for bad debts

447


   Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(71,056)

(28,939)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$     5,123

$   32,669





Investing activities:



    Capital expenditures

(37,025)

(38,669)

    Proceeds from the sale of property

14,681


    API acquisition


(33,500)

Net cash used in investing activities

$ (22,344)

$ (72,169)










Financing activities:



Proceeds from revolving credit facility

$ 110,500

$ 122,988

Repayments on revolving credit facility

(90,500)

(97,000)

Proceeds from receivables credit facility

23,274

17,031

Repayments on receivables credit facility

(27,714)

(21,621)

Repayments on other financing obligations

(265)

-

Proceeds from other current borrowings

6,767

6,214

Cash dividends paid

(9,723)

(9,664)

Payment of withholding taxes on vested stock awards

(1,783)

(856)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

6,390

451

Proceeds from issuance of shares to ESPP

494

487

Payment of Victory Packaging contingent consideration

(9,600)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

$     7,840

$   18,030





Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 

(9,381)

(21,470)

Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period

28,065

29,385

Cash and cash equivalents-end of period

$   18,684

$     7,915

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

Operating Segment Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)















Net Sales







Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Trade

Inter-
segment

Total

Operating
Income
(Loss)

Depreciation
and
Amortization

Capital
Expenditures

Total Assets
at March 31,
2018

Paper and Packaging

$ 567,985

$ 17,114

$ 585,099

$  74,711

$       38,676

$       35,148

$  2,642,878

Distribution 

231,210

-

231,210

2,491

5,907

287

640,945

Corporate 

-

-

-

(25,469)

1,782

1,590

51,766

Intersegment eliminations

-

(17,114)

(17,114)

-

-

-

-

$ 799,195

$        -

$ 799,195

$  51,733

$       46,365

$       37,025

$  3,335,589





























Net Sales







Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

Trade

Inter-
segment

Total

Operating
Income
(Loss)

Depreciation
and
Amortization

Capital
Expenditures

Total Assets
at March 31,
2017

Paper and Packaging

$ 547,644

$ 21,197

$ 568,841

$  32,752

$       37,406

$       36,490

$  2,591,747

Distribution 

218,199

-

218,199

2,597

5,978

679

687,854

Corporate 

-

-

-

(16,788)

1,964

1,500

43,218

Intersegment eliminations

-

(21,197)

(21,197)

-

-

-

-

$ 765,843

$        -

$ 765,843

$  18,561

$       45,348

$       38,669

$  3,322,819

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

Operating Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,

Paper and Packaging

2018

2017

Segment operating income

$   74,711

$  32,752

Equity method investments income

(520)

(677)

Foreign exchange (gain) 

(139)

(45)

Pension income

(3,092)

(1,563)

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

38,676

37,406

EBITDA

117,138

72,443

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses

1,226

1,366

Gain on sale of property

(7,453)

-

Plant closure costs

1,752

-

Union contract ratification costs

-

4,979

Loss on asset disposal

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 112,663

$  78,788

Adjusted EBITDA margin

19.3%

13.9%





Quarter Ended March 31,

Distribution

2018

2017

Segment operating income

$     2,491

$    2,597

Foreign exchange (gain) / loss

102

(37)

Depreciation and amortization

5,907

5,978

EBITDA

8,296

8,612

Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses

551

163

Adjusted EBITDA

$     8,847

$    8,775

Adjusted EBITDA margin

3.8%

4.0%





Quarter Ended March 31,

Corporate

2018

2017

Segment operating (loss)

$ (25,469)

$ (16,788)

Depreciation and amortization

1,782

1,964

EBITDA

(23,687)

(14,824)

Stock-based compensation expense

3,007

5,265

Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses

179

276

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

-

2,516

Merger expenses

13,532

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$   (6,969)

$   (6,767)





Quarter Ended March 31,

Consolidated

2018

2017

Segment operating income

$   51,733

$  18,561

Equity method investments income

(520)

(677)

Foreign exchange (gain) / loss

(37)

(82)

Pension income

(3,092)

(1,563)

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

46,365

45,348

EBITDA

101,747

66,231

Stock-based compensation expense

3,007

5,265

Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses

1,956

1,805

Union contract ratification costs

-

4,979

Plant closure costs

1,752

-

Loss on asset disposal

-

-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

-

2,516

Gain on sale of property

(7,453)

-

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

Merger expenses

13,532

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 114,541

$  80,796

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

Summary of Interest Expense, net

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Interest on term loans and revolver

$   9,896

$   8,614

Interest on receivables securitization facility

1,847

1,054

Sub-total

11,743

9,668




Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,176

1,179

Implicit interest on long-term financing obligations

1,683

-

Interest on capital lease obligation

133

-

Capitalized interest

(347)

(71)

Interest income

(43)

(46)

Total interest expense, net

$ 14,345

$ 10,730

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kapstone-reports-first-quarter-results-300632410.html

SOURCE KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kapstonepaper.com

Also from this source

Feb 23, 2018, 16:15 ET KapStone Paper And Packaging Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

Feb 07, 2018, 16:15 ET KapStone Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

KapStone Reports First Quarter Results

News provided by

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation

16:15 ET