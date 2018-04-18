KapStone Reports First Quarter Results

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE: KS) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. As compared to 2017's first quarter, results for 2018's first quarter are below:
- Net sales of $799 million up $33 million, or 4 percent
- Net income of $33 million up $27 million, or 446 percent
- Diluted EPS of $0.33 up $0.27 per share, or 450 percent
Non U.S. GAAP financial measures for the 2018 first quarter compared to 2017 are as follows:
- Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million up $34 million, or 42 percent
- Adjusted net income of $42 million up $27 million, or 181 percent
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.43 up $0.28 per share, or 187 percent
Matt Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our first quarter results continued the positive momentum we built in the latter half of 2017. Demand for containerboard, corrugated boxes, and kraft paper is strong. We announced a $50 per ton containerboard price increase effective with shipments in mid-March. In addition, we completed a rebuild of one of our boilers at the North Charleston mill which should provide for greater reliability and more efficient operations.
"Victory Packaging, our distribution business, had a solid first quarter and is entering its seasonally strongest quarter of the year.
"We continue to work on the merger with WestRock."
First Quarter Operating Highlights
Consolidated net sales of $799 million in the first quarter of 2018 increased by $33 million, or 4 percent compared to $766 million for the 2017 first quarter. The increase in net sales is primarily due to higher prices, partially offset by lower sales volume. The Company sold 662,000 tons of paper during the first quarter of 2018 compared to 699,000 tons a year earlier. Volume was lower in the current quarter as mill production was limited due to a boiler upgrade at the Charleston mill which reduced production by approximately 26,000 tons. The Company's average mill selling price of $719 per ton in the first quarter of 2018 increased by $71 per ton, or about 11 percent compared to the first quarter of 2017 due to higher prices for most products and a favorable product mix. Mill selling prices increased by $21 per ton or 3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to higher specialty product prices and a better product mix.
Net income of $33 million for the 2018 first quarter increased by $27 million, or 446 percent, compared to the 2017 first quarter. The higher earnings primarily reflects:
- Higher selling prices and a better product mix of $48 million,
- Favorable productivity of $10 million mainly due to higher mill production,
- Lower recycled fiber costs of $6 million,
- Non-recurring 2017 costs of $5 million associated with ratifying a union contract at the North Charleston paper mill,
- A $7 million gain on the sale of the former Oakland box plant site, and
- A lower effective income tax rate resulting from the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in December 2017.
The above items were partially offset by:
- Merger expenses of $14 million,
- Lower sales volume of $7 million,
- $8 million of higher planned maintenance costs, including the boiler upgrade,
- Inflation of $15 million driven by higher virgin fiber costs, freight and compensation,
- $4 million of weather related costs in January 2018 at the North Charleston mill, and
- Higher interest charges of $4 million due to higher interest rates.
Cash Flow and Working Capital
Cash and cash equivalents of $19 million as of March 31, 2018, declined by $9 million from December 31, 2017. Operating activities provided $5 million during the first quarter. Investing activities used $22 million, including $37 million for capital expenditures, partially offset by $15 million of proceeds from the sale of the former Oakland box plant site. Financing activities provided $8 million of cash in the current quarter reflecting higher borrowings, partially offset by a quarterly dividend payment and the Victory Packaging contingent consideration payment.
On February 23, 2018, our Board of Directors approved a regular $0.10 per share cash dividend which was paid on April 11th.
At March 31, 2018, the Company had approximately $431 million of working capital and $466 million of revolver borrowing capacity. The Company's net debt to EBITDA ratio as defined by the bank agreement decreased to 2.96 times at March 31, 2018, down from 3.99 a year ago.
About the Company
Headquartered in Northbrook, IL, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is the fifth largest producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products and is the largest kraft paper producer in the United States. The Company has four paper mills, 23 converting plants and over 60 distribution centers. The business has approximately 6,300 employees.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Net Income", and "Adjusted Diluted EPS" to measure our operating performance. Management uses these measures to focus on the on-going operations, and believes it is useful to investors because they enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. The Company believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors because they improve the comparability of the financial results between periods and provide for greater transparency to key measures used to evaluate the performance of the Company. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for evaluating the Company's performance against competitors and as a primary measure for employees' incentive programs. Reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA, EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income to Adjusted Net Income, and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. However, these measures should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would,' "expect," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "outlook," or "continue," the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) industry conditions; (2) market and economic factors; (3) results of legal proceedings and compliance costs; (4) the ability to achieve and effectively manage growth; (5) the ability to pay the Company's debt obligations; (6) the ability to carry out the Company's strategic initiatives and manage associated costs; (7) managing labor relations; (8) realizing the synergies and benefits of strategic investments; (9) unanticipated business interruptions; and (10) various factors related to the pending transaction with WestRock, including but not limited to the ability of KapStone and WestRock to receive the required regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction), to receive the required approval of KapStone's stockholders and to satisfy the other conditions to the closing of the transaction on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement; negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of WestRock's or KapStone's common stock and/or on their respective businesses, financial conditions, results of operations and financial performance; risks relating to the value of the shares that may be issued in the proposed transaction, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction cannot be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected; risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction; risks associated with transaction-related litigation; the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of KapStone's operations with those of WestRock will be greater than expected; the outcome of legally required consultation with employees, their works councils or other employee representatives; and the ability of KapStone and the combined company to retain and hire key personnel. Further information on these and other risks and uncertainties is provided under Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and elsewhere in reports that the Company files with the SEC. These filings can be found on KapStone's Web site at http://www.kapstonepaper.com and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances.
|
KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net sales
|
$ 799,195
|
$ 765,843
|
Cost and expenses:
|
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
|
553,069
|
562,461
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,365
|
45,348
|
Plant closure costs
|
1,752
|
-
|
Freight and distribution expenses
|
76,586
|
72,988
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
63,611
|
66,485
|
Merger expenses
|
13,532
|
-
|
Gain on sale of property
|
(7,453)
|
-
|
Operating income
|
51,733
|
18,561
|
Foreign exchange (gain)
|
(37)
|
(82)
|
Pension income
|
(3,092)
|
(1,563)
|
Equity method investment income
|
(520)
|
(677)
|
Interest expense, net
|
14,345
|
10,730
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
41,037
|
10,153
|
Provision for income taxes
|
8,296
|
4,161
|
Net income
|
$ 32,741
|
$ 5,992
|
Net income per share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.06
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.06
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
97,331,105
|
96,698,637
|
Diluted
|
99,716,527
|
98,463,667
|
Effective income tax rate
|
20.2%
|
41.0%
|
Supplemental Information
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net Income (GAAP) to EBITDA (Non-GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP):
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 32,741
|
$ 5,992
|
Interest expense, net
|
14,345
|
10,730
|
Provision for income taxes
|
8,296
|
4,161
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,365
|
45,348
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 101,747
|
$ 66,231
|
Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses
|
1,956
|
1,805
|
Union contract ratification cost
|
–
|
4,979
|
Merger expenses
|
13,532
|
–
|
Plant closure costs
|
1,752
|
–
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
|
–
|
2,516
|
Gain on sale of property
|
(7,453)
|
–
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
3,007
|
5,265
|
Accumulated EBITDA adjustments
|
12,794
|
14,565
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 114,541
|
$ 80,796
|
Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP):
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 32,741
|
$ 5,992
|
Accumulated EBITDA adjustments
|
12,794
|
14,565
|
Accumulated tax adjustments
|
(3,071)
|
(5,462)
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 42,464
|
$ 15,095
|
Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP):
|
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.06
|
Accumulated EBITDA adjustments
|
0.13
|
0.15
|
Accumulated tax adjustments
|
( 0.03)
|
( 0.06)
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.43
|
$ 0.15
|
KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 18,684
|
$ 28,065
|
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances
|
437,889
|
443,462
|
Other receivables
|
21,179
|
23,289
|
Inventories
|
333,731
|
315,575
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
21,125
|
17,470
|
Total current assets
|
832,608
|
827,861
|
Plant, property and equipment, net
|
1,467,093
|
1,453,607
|
Other assets
|
25,546
|
24,431
|
Intangible assets, net
|
289,731
|
297,475
|
Goodwill
|
720,611
|
720,611
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,335,589
|
$ 3,323,985
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowings
|
$ 20,000
|
$ –
|
Other current borrowings
|
6,767
|
–
|
Other financial obligations
|
1,103
|
30
|
Dividend payable
|
10,145
|
10,302
|
Accounts payable
|
220,543
|
199,574
|
Accrued expenses
|
81,525
|
105,951
|
Accrued compensation costs
|
43,999
|
75,215
|
Accrued income taxes
|
17,726
|
31,458
|
Total current liabilities
|
401,808
|
422,530
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
1,371,238
|
1,374,502
|
Long-term financing obligations
|
92,340
|
82,199
|
Capital lease obligation
|
4,587
|
4,595
|
Pension and post-retirement benefits
|
11,320
|
14,196
|
Deferred income taxes
|
253,926
|
252,101
|
Other liabilities
|
31,535
|
36,848
|
Total other liabilities
|
1,764,946
|
1,764,441
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock $0.0001 par value
|
10
|
10
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
299,737
|
291,629
|
Retained earnings
|
917,047
|
894,061
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(47,959)
|
(48,686)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,168,835
|
1,137,014
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,335,589
|
$ 3,323,985
|
KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 32,741
|
$ 5,992
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
operating activities:
|
Depreciation of plant and equipment
|
38,621
|
37,758
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
7,744
|
7,590
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
3,007
|
5,265
|
Pension and postretirement
|
(2,552)
|
(572)
|
Gain on sale of property
|
(7,453)
|
–
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
1,176
|
1,179
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
428
|
526
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,747
|
1,521
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
|
–
|
2,516
|
Equity method investments income, net of cash received
|
(520)
|
(167)
|
Plant closure costs
|
793
|
–
|
Provision for bad debts
|
447
|
–
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(71,056)
|
(28,939)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 5,123
|
$ 32,669
|
Investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(37,025)
|
(38,669)
|
Proceeds from the sale of property
|
14,681
|
–
|
API acquisition
|
–
|
(33,500)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$ (22,344)
|
$ (72,169)
|
Financing activities:
|
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
$ 110,500
|
$ 122,988
|
Repayments on revolving credit facility
|
(90,500)
|
(97,000)
|
Proceeds from receivables credit facility
|
23,274
|
17,031
|
Repayments on receivables credit facility
|
(27,714)
|
(21,621)
|
Repayments on other financing obligations
|
(265)
|
-
|
Proceeds from other current borrowings
|
6,767
|
6,214
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(9,723)
|
(9,664)
|
Payment of withholding taxes on vested stock awards
|
(1,783)
|
(856)
|
Proceeds from exercises of stock options
|
6,390
|
451
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares to ESPP
|
494
|
487
|
Payment of Victory Packaging contingent consideration
|
(9,600)
|
-
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
$ 7,840
|
$ 18,030
|
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(9,381)
|
(21,470)
|
Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
|
28,065
|
29,385
|
Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
|
$ 18,684
|
$ 7,915
|
KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
|
Operating Segment Information
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net Sales
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
Trade
|
Inter-
|
Total
|
Operating
|
Depreciation
|
Capital
|
Total Assets
|
Paper and Packaging
|
$ 567,985
|
$ 17,114
|
$ 585,099
|
$ 74,711
|
$ 38,676
|
$ 35,148
|
$ 2,642,878
|
Distribution
|
231,210
|
-
|
231,210
|
2,491
|
5,907
|
287
|
640,945
|
Corporate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(25,469)
|
1,782
|
1,590
|
51,766
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
-
|
(17,114)
|
(17,114)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$ 799,195
|
$ -
|
$ 799,195
|
$ 51,733
|
$ 46,365
|
$ 37,025
|
$ 3,335,589
|
Net Sales
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2017
|
Trade
|
Inter-
|
Total
|
Operating
|
Depreciation
|
Capital
|
Total Assets
|
Paper and Packaging
|
$ 547,644
|
$ 21,197
|
$ 568,841
|
$ 32,752
|
$ 37,406
|
$ 36,490
|
$ 2,591,747
|
Distribution
|
218,199
|
-
|
218,199
|
2,597
|
5,978
|
679
|
687,854
|
Corporate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(16,788)
|
1,964
|
1,500
|
43,218
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
-
|
(21,197)
|
(21,197)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$ 765,843
|
$ -
|
$ 765,843
|
$ 18,561
|
$ 45,348
|
$ 38,669
|
$ 3,322,819
|
KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
|
Operating Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
Paper and Packaging
|
2018
|
2017
|
Segment operating income
|
$ 74,711
|
$ 32,752
|
Equity method investments income
|
(520)
|
(677)
|
Foreign exchange (gain)
|
(139)
|
(45)
|
Pension income
|
(3,092)
|
(1,563)
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
-
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
38,676
|
37,406
|
EBITDA
|
117,138
|
72,443
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
-
|
-
|
Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses
|
1,226
|
1,366
|
Gain on sale of property
|
(7,453)
|
-
|
Plant closure costs
|
1,752
|
-
|
Union contract ratification costs
|
-
|
4,979
|
Loss on asset disposal
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 112,663
|
$ 78,788
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
19.3%
|
13.9%
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
Distribution
|
2018
|
2017
|
Segment operating income
|
$ 2,491
|
$ 2,597
|
Foreign exchange (gain) / loss
|
102
|
(37)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,907
|
5,978
|
EBITDA
|
8,296
|
8,612
|
Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses
|
551
|
163
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 8,847
|
$ 8,775
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
3.8%
|
4.0%
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
Corporate
|
2018
|
2017
|
Segment operating (loss)
|
$ (25,469)
|
$ (16,788)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,782
|
1,964
|
EBITDA
|
(23,687)
|
(14,824)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
3,007
|
5,265
|
Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses
|
179
|
276
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
|
-
|
2,516
|
Merger expenses
|
13,532
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (6,969)
|
$ (6,767)
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
Consolidated
|
2018
|
2017
|
Segment operating income
|
$ 51,733
|
$ 18,561
|
Equity method investments income
|
(520)
|
(677)
|
Foreign exchange (gain) / loss
|
(37)
|
(82)
|
Pension income
|
(3,092)
|
(1,563)
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
-
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,365
|
45,348
|
EBITDA
|
101,747
|
66,231
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
3,007
|
5,265
|
Acquisition, integration, start-up and other expenses
|
1,956
|
1,805
|
Union contract ratification costs
|
-
|
4,979
|
Plant closure costs
|
1,752
|
-
|
Loss on asset disposal
|
-
|
-
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
|
-
|
2,516
|
Gain on sale of property
|
(7,453)
|
-
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
-
|
-
|
Merger expenses
|
13,532
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 114,541
|
$ 80,796
|
KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
|
Summary of Interest Expense, net
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Interest on term loans and revolver
|
$ 9,896
|
$ 8,614
|
Interest on receivables securitization facility
|
1,847
|
1,054
|
Sub-total
|
11,743
|
9,668
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
1,176
|
1,179
|
Implicit interest on long-term financing obligations
|
1,683
|
-
|
Interest on capital lease obligation
|
133
|
-
|
Capitalized interest
|
(347)
|
(71)
|
Interest income
|
(43)
|
(46)
|
Total interest expense, net
|
$ 14,345
|
$ 10,730
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kapstone-reports-first-quarter-results-300632410.html
SOURCE KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
Share this article