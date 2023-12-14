KAPWING'S NEW AI EDITOR HELPS CREATORS TURN VIDEOS INTO SOCIAL-READY CLIPS IN MINUTES

News provided by

Kapwing

14 Dec, 2023, 12:21 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kapwing unveiled Repurpose Studio, an AI-powered platform that helps creators transform long videos into short, social-ready clips within minutes. By leveraging the power of AI, Kapwing revolutionizes the traditionally tedious process of manually turning the best parts of full podcast episodes, webinars, and interviews into clips for social media. Creators and brands can thus save hours of time repurposing content and scale up their efforts to expand their audience on every platform.

Repurpose Studio automatically converts a video into clips while still providing creators full control to customize the clips. Around 2,000 people have been on a waitlist for over four months to access this feature. In just a few clicks, Repurpose Studio helps creators:

  • Auto-identify the best clips from a video – Kapwing uses GPT-4 technology to analyze the video's content and pick the most interesting sections to turn into clips. Creators can skip the repetitive process of manually rewatching a video in search of the best clips and let Repurpose Studio do the work.
  • Auto-resize to focus on speakers in the video – Speakers are centered automatically so creators avoid manually resizing each scene to the correct aspect ratio. The added subtitles enhance accessibility and retain viewers.
  • Refine and customize the suggested clips – Unlike other products emerging in this space, creators retain complete control over what the final clips look like when using Kapwing's Repurpose Studio. They can modify the suggested clips in a full video editor by editing transcripts, customizing subtitles, adding overlays, and more.

"The best AI products are assistants, giving you full customization and control over the final output," Julia Enthoven, Kapwing's CEO, said, "The Repurpose Studio brings the power of AI to short-form video creation, allowing teams to generate dozens more clips per week for social media."

Repurpose Studio is the most recent AI-powered feature Kapwing has launched, but it's far from the first. Over 10 million creators and organizations use Kapwing's editing platform to speed up their editing process with the help of their popular auto-subtitler, video translator, and background noise remover features. This year, Kapwing launched another series of AI features to further accelerate teams' creative workflows which includes the AI video generator, script generator, and Trim with Transcript tool.

About Kapwing – Kapwing is a modern video creation platform that helps teams make great content faster. Go from idea to video to repurposed clips in just a few clicks with AI-powered tools that automate hard editing tasks and collaborative features that keep your team's workflow in one place. Content creators, marketing teams, and agencies save hours of time making videos for every social platform with Kapwing. For more information about Repurpose Studio and Kapwing's AI-powered video creation platform, visit https://www.kapwing.com/.

Link to press kit: https://storage.googleapis.com/kapwing-useast1/static/tMd-Kapwing-Logo-Kit.zip

SOURCE Kapwing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.