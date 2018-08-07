KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE : KAR ), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference which will also be available via live audio webcast:

Goldman Sachs 25 th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Annual Global Retailing Conference Jim Hallett , chairman and chief executive officer, and Eric Loughmiller , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak on Wednesday, September 5 th at 12:40 pm Eastern. Also in attendance will be Mike Eliason , treasurer and vice president Investor Relations.

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, www.karauctionservices.com.

KAR Contacts Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Mike Eliason Gene Rodriguez (317) 249-4559 (317) 343-5243 mike.eliason@karauctionservices.com gene.rodriguez@karauctionservices.com

About KAR Auction Services



KAR Auction Services (NYSE : KAR ) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of more than 5.5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in 120 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has approximately 17,500 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information go to www.karauctionservices.com. For the latest KAR news follow us on Twitter @KARSpeaks.

SOURCE KAR Auction Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.karauctionservices.com

