KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Eric Loughmiller , executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Mike Eliason , treasurer and vice president Investor Relations will speak on Wednesday, September 4th at 3:10 pm Eastern.

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, www.karauctionservices.com.

Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Mike Eliason Gene Rodriguez Miller (317) 249-4559 (317) 343-5243 mike.eliason@karauctionservices.com gene.rodriguez@karauctionservices.com

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 70 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has approximately 15,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information go to www.karauctionservices.com. For the latest KAR news follow us on Twitter @KARSpeaks.

