KAR Auction Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CARMEL, Ind., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. For the first quarter of 2021, the company reported revenue of $581.6 million as compared with revenue of $645.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10%. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $50.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, as compared with net income of $2.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased 39% to $123.2 million, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $88.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Operating adjusted net income per diluted share increased to $0.45 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared with operating adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.09 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company invests in certain early-stage automotive companies and funds that relate to the automotive industry. We believe these investments have resulted in the expansion of relationships in the vehicle remarketing industry. Realized gains on these investments were $17.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The company had unrealized gains of $43.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Impact of COVID-19 on Company Operations

The company has been subject to numerous COVID-19-related orders and directives that have caused us to modify our business practices. All ADESA auction locations in the U.S. and Canada are offering vehicles for sale via ADESA Simulcast, DealerBlock and Simulcast+. Auction locations have resumed offering ancillary and related services, where possible and as permitted by government directives. However, given the evolving health, economic, social and governmental environments, the continuing impact that COVID-19 could have on our business remains uncertain. The broader implications for our business and results of operations remain uncertain and will depend on many factors outside our control, including, without limitation, the timing, extent, trajectory and duration of the pandemic, the imposition of protective public safety measures, the timing and number of people receiving vaccinations and effectiveness, and the timing to which normal economic and operating conditions resumes. Even after the COVID-19 outbreak has subsided, we may continue to experience materially adverse impacts to our business.

2021 Guidance

The company's previously stated guidance remains unchanged.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties. In particular, statements made that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as "should," "may," "will," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the economy generally, and those other matters disclosed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Operating revenues





Auction fees $ 235.5



$ 255.3

Service revenue 187.6



236.2

Purchased vehicle sales 92.7



75.5

Finance-related revenue 65.8



78.5

Total operating revenues 581.6



645.5









Operating expenses





Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 330.4



394.6

Selling, general and administrative 149.0



162.4

Depreciation and amortization 47.0



47.7

Total operating expenses 526.4



604.7









Operating profit 55.2



40.8









Interest expense 30.9



38.0

Other income, net (50.2)



(2.0)









Income before income taxes 74.5



4.8









Income taxes 23.6



2.0









Net income $ 50.9



$ 2.8









Net income per share





Basic $ 0.25



$ 0.02

Diluted $ 0.25



$ 0.02









Dividends declared per common share $ —



$ 0.19



KAR Auction Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 759.0



$ 752.1

Restricted cash 52.5



60.2

Trade receivables, net of allowances 659.3



367.2

Finance receivables, net of allowances 1,958.9



1,889.0

Other current assets 95.8



106.7

Total current assets 3,525.5



3,175.2









Goodwill 2,135.9



2,140.2

Customer relationships, net of accumulated amortization 198.9



211.3

Operating lease right-of-use assets 343.0



350.6

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 578.2



589.9

Intangible and other assets 378.7



331.0

Total assets $ 7,160.2



$ 6,798.2









Current liabilities, excluding obligations collateralized by finance receivables and current maturities of debt $ 1,386.5



$ 965.1

Obligations collateralized by finance receivables 1,239.1



1,261.2

Current maturities of debt 30.4



24.3

Total current liabilities 2,656.0



2,250.6









Long-term debt 1,852.8



1,853.8

Operating lease liabilities 336.3



344.2

Other non-current liabilities 167.8



184.0

Temporary equity 559.8



549.8

Stockholders' equity 1,587.5



1,615.8

Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 7,160.2



$ 6,798.2



KAR Auction Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Operating activities





Net income $ 50.9



$ 2.8

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 47.0



47.7

Provision for credit losses 5.5



18.7

Deferred income taxes 5.2



(4.7)

Amortization of debt issuance costs 3.0



2.7

Stock-based compensation 5.4



5.0

Contingent consideration adjustment 11.2



—

Unrealized gain on investment securities (43.5)



—

Other non-cash, net 1.6



1.4

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Trade receivables and other assets (297.8)



210.7

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 376.0



(333.5)

Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities 164.5



(49.2)

Investing activities





Net (increase) decrease in finance receivables held for investment (73.3)



146.3

Purchases of property, equipment and computer software (14.5)



(29.6)

Investments in securities (15.3)



—

Proceeds from sale of investments 21.1



—

Proceeds from the sale of PWI 0.9



—

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 1.9



—

Net cash provided by (used by) investing activities (79.2)



116.7

Financing activities





Net increase (decrease) in book overdrafts 39.8



(35.1)

Net increase (decrease) in borrowings from lines of credit 6.1



(1.8)

Net decrease in obligations collateralized by finance receivables (25.1)



(103.7)

Payments on long-term debt (2.4)



(2.4)

Payments on finance leases (3.1)



(4.4)

Payments of contingent consideration and deferred acquisition costs (21.3)



(22.3)

Issuance of common stock under stock plans 0.3



0.4

Tax withholding payments for vested RSUs (2.2)



(3.4)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock (80.8)



—

Dividends paid to stockholders —



(24.5)

Net cash used by financing activities (88.7)



(197.2)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2.6



(23.7)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.8)



(153.4)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 812.3



560.9

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 811.5



$ 407.5

Cash paid for interest, net of proceeds from interest rate derivatives $ 15.3



$ 23.4

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 11.7



$ 5.6



KAR Auction Services, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted net income and operating adjusted net income per share as presented herein are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these measures provide investors additional meaningful methods to evaluate certain aspects of the company's results period over period and for the other reasons set forth below.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense net of interest income, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for the items of income and expense and expected incremental revenue and cost savings as described in our senior secured credit agreement covenant calculations. Management believes that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about one of the principal measures of performance used by our creditors. In addition, management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our performance.

Depreciation expense for property and equipment and amortization expense of capitalized internally developed software costs relate to ongoing capital expenditures; however, amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets, such as customer relationships, software, tradenames and noncompete agreements are not representative of ongoing capital expenditures, but have a continuing effect on our reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures of operating adjusted net income and operating adjusted net income per share, in the opinion of the company, provide comparability of the company's performance to other companies that may not have incurred these types of non-cash expenses or that report a similar measure. In addition, operating adjusted net income and operating adjusted net income per share may include adjustments for certain other charges.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted net income and operating adjusted net income per share have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results as reported under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions), (unaudited) 2021

2020 Net income $ 50.9



$ 2.8

Add back:





Income taxes 23.6



2.0

Interest expense, net of interest income 30.7



37.2

Depreciation and amortization 47.0



47.7

EBITDA 152.2



89.7

Non-cash stock-based compensation 5.6



5.3

Acquisition related costs 1.5



1.4

Securitization interest (6.8)



(11.4)

Loss on asset sales 0.2



0.5

Severance 0.7



1.8

Foreign currency (gains)/losses 2.2



0.4

Contingent consideration adjustment 11.2



—

Unrealized gains on investment securities (43.5)



—

Other (0.1)



0.9

Total addbacks/(deductions) (29.0)



(1.1)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 123.2



$ 88.6



The following table reconciles operating adjusted net income and operating adjusted net income per diluted share to net income for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share amounts), (unaudited) 2021

2020 Net income (1) $ 50.9



$ 2.8

Acquired amortization expense 15.6



14.3

Contingent consideration adjustment 11.2



—

Income taxes (2) (4.9)



(6.0)

Operating adjusted net income $ 72.8



$ 11.1









Operating adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.45



$ 0.09









Weighted average diluted shares 162.4



130.0







(1) The Series A Preferred Stock dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities have not been included in the calculation of operating adjusted net income and operating adjusted net income per diluted share.



(2) The effective tax rate at the end of each period presented was used to determine the amount of income tax on the adjustments to net income. There was no income tax benefit related to the contingent consideration adjustment because this item is not deductible for income tax purposes.

