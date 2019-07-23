KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

CARMEL, Ind., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) announced today that it will be releasing its second quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. will also be hosting an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central). The call will be hosted by KAR Auction Services, Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Jim Hallett and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-844-778-4145 and entering participant passcode 2399573, while the live web cast will be available at the investor relations section of www.karauctionservices.com.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks via telephone starting approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the call. The replay may be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering pass code 2399573. The archive of the webcast will also be available following the call and will be available at the investor relations section of www.karauctionservices.com for a limited time.

Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Mike Eliason Gene Rodriguez (317) 249-4559 (317) 343-5243 mike.eliason@karauctionservices.com gene.rodriguez@karauctionservices.com

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 70 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has approximately 15,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K. and Europe. For more information, go to www.karauctionservices.com. For the latest KAR news, follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

