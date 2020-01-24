KAR Global Announces Board of Directors Addition with 25+ Years of HR Leadership at Global Organizations

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR) announces the addition of Carmel Galvin to its board of directors effective February 1, 2020. Galvin brings more than 25 years of talent and culture leadership experience from her work with global organizations in the technology and online sectors.

"KAR Global continues to invest in the innovation and people that are driving our evolution into a digitally and data enabled auto tech company," said Jim Hallett, chairman and CEO of KAR Global. "It makes sense that we add someone with human resources expertise like Carmel to our board of directors. She has seasoned leadership skills that have helped transform companies, and she brings the perspective of a company leader who has worked closely with a board to drive success."

Galvin has served in executive leadership and C-suite roles at Autodesk, Glassdoor, Advent Software and Deloitte over her career in human resources. As an HR executive, she has led diversity and inclusion, employee engagement and culture management efforts at companies with varied locations, languages and cultures across the world.

For the past two years, Galvin has overseen all people functions across the globe for Autodesk — a publicly traded 3D design, engineering and entertainment software company — as chief human resources officer. Prior to joining Autodesk, Galvin served in a similar capacity at Glassdoor, where she developed and drove the company's global talent strategy and worked directly with its board to establish executive compensation, equity programs and succession planning initiatives. She began her HR career in 1991 at IBM in Ireland.

"At KAR Global, our employees and our board of directors are laser-focused on becoming the leading end-to-end global remarketing solution for our customers," said Hallett. "Carmel can help us continue our journey toward powering automotive marketplaces across the world."

