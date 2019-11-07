KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

Mike Eliason , treasurer and vice president Investor Relations and Scott Anderson , vice president and controller will speak on Thursday, November 14th at 8:15 am Central.

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, www.karglobal.com.

KAR Contacts

Analyst Inquiries : Media Inquiries : Mike Eliason Gene Rodriguez Miller (317) 249-4559 (317) 343-5243 mike.eliason@karglobal.com gene.rodriguez@karglobal.com

About KAR

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), known as KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 70 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has approximately 15,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K. and Europe. For more information, go to www.KARglobal.com. For the latest KAR Global news, follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

