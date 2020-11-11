KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 | Virtual

KAR's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Hallett , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller and Treasurer and Vice President Investor Relations, Mike Eliason will be participating on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8:00 am Eastern

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, karglobal.com.

KAR Contacts

Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Mike Eliason Stephanie Freeman (317) 249-4559 (317) 343-5020 [email protected] [email protected]

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.8 million units valued at approximately $40 billion through our auctions in 2019. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 80 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K. and Europe. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

