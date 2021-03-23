KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

BofA Securities 2021 Global Automotive Summit

KAR's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Hallett , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Loughmiller and Treasurer and Vice President Investor Relations, Mike Eliason will be participating on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 3:00 pm Eastern

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, karglobal.com.

Analyst Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Mike Eliason Tobin Richer (317) 249-4559 (317) 249-4521 [email protected] [email protected]

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at approximately $30 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, U.K. and Europe. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

