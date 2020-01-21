KAR Global Names Lisa Price Its First Chief People Officer

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR) announces Lisa Price, KAR's executive vice president of human resources, will take on the expanded role of chief people officer. Price is the first to hold this title at the company and will increase her focus on KAR's company culture, its employer brand and its employees' safety and security.

"Over the past six years, Lisa and her team have transformed how the company and its business units look at, recruit, measure, develop and promote people. She has championed people as a top priority for the company — from recruitment to retirement," said Jim Hallett, KAR Global chairman and CEO. "Lisa's people-first drive will help define who we are and who we aspire to be as a company by fostering an environment of development and employee appreciation."

Prior to taking on her new role as chief people officer, Price was charged with bringing human resources, payroll, benefits and compensation departments enterprise-wide into alignment with KAR's strategic and operational goals. As part of her expanded 360°-view of people and employees, Price will also assume leadership of KAR's Safety and Security teams.

"I am proud to be part of a company with such a strong focus on its people, especially during a time of transformative innovation in our industry and at KAR Global," said Price. "The global workforce is more diverse, tech-driven and has high expectations of their employers. I am committed to building KAR Global into the kind of employer that attracts and retains top talent."

Price initially joined ADESA, a business unit of KAR, in 2005 as corporate counsel, responsible for everything from employment litigation and third-party liability to compliance risk management and advice and counseling. In 2007, she was promoted to vice president of litigation and employment counsel for KAR. She assumed the role of executive vice president of human resources for the company in 2013, making the leap from a successful 14-year legal career to leading the enterprise HR function for KAR and its subsidiaries.



Prior to joining ADESA, Price spent six years in private practice at Stewart & Irwin focusing on employment law, litigation and compliance. Price holds a bachelor's degree cum laude from Ball State University and earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Indiana University School of Law.





KAR Contacts

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Gene Rodriguez Miller Mike Eliason (317) 343-5243 (317) 249-4559 gene.rodriguez@karglobal.com mike.eliason@karglobal.com

About KAR

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), known as KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 80 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has approximately 15,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K. and Europe. For more information, go to www.KARglobal.com. For the latest KAR Global news, follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

SOURCE KAR Global

Related Links

http://www.karglobal.com

