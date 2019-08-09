Kara Dao Joins JDC Events As Senior Director, Client Engagement And Operations

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Events, an award-winning event design company, is proud to announce that Kara Dao has joined the company as Senior Director, Client Engagement and Operations. A leader in the global events industry, Kara has most recently produced large scale exhibitions and experiential events in the United States, Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia.

At JDC Events, Kara will oversee company operations delivering superior customer experiences and operating capabilities. She will drive the development of new products and services while leading an experienced and high-performing team.

"I'm very excited about Kara joining our team," said Jennifer D. Collins, CMP, President & CEO. "There's no doubt her talent, experiences, vigor and insights will take us to new levels in delivering for our clients."



About JDC Events, LLC

JDC Events is an award-winning event design company that creates impactful and experiential events for corporate, government and non-profit clients. For more information, please visit www. jdc-events.com.

CONTACT:

240.512.4219

info@jdc-events.com

SOURCE JDC Events

Related Links

http://www.jdc-events.com

