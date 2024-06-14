Kara Swisher and Other Technology Leaders to Speak at the DevLearn Conference

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning Guild, a CloserStill Media business, shared program details today for the 20th Anniversary of DevLearn, North America's largest learning technology event.

DevLearn will take place November 6-8 in Las Vegas Immerse yourself in the latest learning technology at DevLearn

More than 4,000 learning professionals who are passionate about technology will gather at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 6-8 for the DevLearn Conference & Expo. Produced by the organizers of Learning Technologies in London & Paris and Zukunft Personal in Cologne, Hamburg, and Stuttgart, this event will equip North American learning & development professionals to master the latest learning technologies and strategies.

The 2024 program features keynotes by two technology experts:

Kara Swisher , Co-founder and Editor-at-Large at Recode, will share how to harness the opportunities presented by advanced tools and solutions for human capital value.

, Co-founder and Editor-at-Large at Recode, will share how to harness the opportunities presented by advanced tools and solutions for human capital value. Justin J. Shaifer , LinkedIn Top Voice in Technology, Science TV Show Host & STEM Educator, will provide strategies for L&D professionals to equip their workforce for the AI age.

In addition to the keynotes, the program features 200+ concurrent sessions developed by the learning & development (L&D) community for the L&D community. Sessions will cover critical topics including AI & Automation, Data & Measurement, Gamification, Instructional Design, Micro & Workflow Learning, Management & Strategy, and Virtual/Immersive Learning.

DevLearn 2024 will also feature expanded networking and learning opportunities, including a 20th Anniversary Party, Discovery Labs to experiment with the latest learning technologies, DemoFest event, a VIP Club for groups and All Access Pass holders, Morning Buzz Discussion sessions, and more. Plus, the event will offer a Zen Zone for attendees who need a quiet place to relax.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of DevLearn in November," said David Kelly, Chairman of the Learning Guild. "As part of our celebration, we've incorporated feedback from our attendees and sponsors to expand the learning and networking opportunities for learning & development professionals, making it even easier to discover new solutions to revolutionize their learning programs and create meaningful and enduring connections."

Early registrants receive the best possible rate on the Conference pass through June 28, 2024. Learning technology vendors can also secure booth space in the Expo until space is filled up.

For additional information, please visit DevLearn.com.

