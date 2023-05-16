Kara Swisher, Angela Zepeda, Grimanesa Amorós Honored with Choose Creativity Award

Among the World's Most Inspiring and Impactful Creators, Recipients will be Honored at Choose Creativity Awards in NYC

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year Choose Creativity, powered by the Lulu & Leo Fund , selects trailblazers that lead with and inspire creativity within their respective industries and beyond. The 2023 recipients break new ground. The three honorees include Journalist and Media Pioneer Kara Swisher, Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor America and Creative Storyteller Angela Zepeda, and Acclaimed Multimedia Artist Grimanesa Amorós.

Swisher, Zepeda and Amorós will be honored on June 5 at the Choose Creativity Awards in New York City, the proceeds of which fund the delivery of its flagship curriculum Learn with Creative Confidence to under-resourced schools and after-school programs. The program is centered on the 10 Principles of Creativity, which empower children to develop into confident, resilient learners. To date, Choose Creativity has reached nearly 1,400 educators and over 24,000 children nationwide.

"This past year, Choose Creativity honored its tenth anniversary by bringing its unique curriculum to thousands of students to instill confidence and resilience," said Marina Krim, who founded the organization along with her husband Kevin. "The 2023 Gala will provide our first chance since the pandemic to truly celebrate the impact of creativity, but most importantly to look ahead to the future. As part of this celebration, we are honored to be able to highlight some of the most creative minds that exemplify how creativity can drive success."

Kara Swisher will be honored for Authentic Journalism. Known for her sharp wit and no-nonsense approach as a journalist for three decades, Swisher is the host of weekly interview podcast, On with Kara Swisher, and co-host of the technology and business podcast, Pivot, which she hosts with NYU Stern Marketing professor Scott Galloway. Both shows are New York Magazine productions, where she is an editor-at-large. She was co-founder of All Things Digital, Recode, and its annual Code conference. Kara's unfiltered approach is matched only by her authenticity and forthrightness, disarming even the most intimidating public figures, from Steve Jobs and Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

Angela Zepeda will receive the Intuitive Leadership Award. A seasoned marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience, Angela has built a career on consumer-centric campaigns that build brands and drive business results. At Hyundai, Zepeda is responsible for the brand's marketing and advertising activities. Angela is an expert in marketing to women and has spoken on the topic at various conferences worldwide. Angela was named to the Forbes World's Most Influential CMOs , Ad Age's Leading Women and the Brand Innovators Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing lists in 2021.

Grimanesa Amorós will be honored for Inspired Illumination. Throughout her career, Peruvian-born American artist Amorós has exhibited in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, and is part of the ' Art In Embassies Program of the U.S. . She is known for using light to create immersive monumental sculptures that represent cultural heritage, community, and relationships to technology. Her work inspires viewers to engage with her art in unique and unconventional ways.

"The only way to describe this year's Choose Creativity Award recipients is relentless pioneers. Kara, Angela and Grimanesa have all brought creative approaches to their craft. They inspire others, lead with humanity, and take new and different approaches that have inspired not only their peers but society at large," said co-founder Kevin Krim. "We look forward to celebrating them at the Choose Creativity Awards this June."

The Choose Creativity Awards Gala is generously sponsored by Disney, TelevisaUnivision, ASCAP, Hyundai Motor America, Comcast NBCUniversal, CNBC, FOX, Haveli Investments and SambaTV.

For more information about the Choose Creativity Awards visit: https://one.bidpal.net/creativity2023/welcome

Choose Creativity, powered by the Lulu & Leo Fund

Marina and Kevin Krim established the Lulu & Leo Fund, and subsequently developed Choose Creativity, in memory of their children Lulu and Leo, who were lost in a tragedy in NYC in October 2012. The organization's work seeks to honor the role of creativity in their lives.

