Kara Swisher to Keynote at Boomi World 2019 in Washington D.C.

Boomi World celebrates the company's partners and customers who make a difference in their own organizations with the Boomi platform. With the theme of "Accelerate," Boomi World's speakers and sessions will focus on helping attendees follow Boomi's mission to accelerate business outcomes.

Kara's announcement comes on the back of the news last week that Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, Initialized Capital and bestselling author, and Katie Linendoll, an Emmy Award-winning TV personality and technology expert, will also speak at the conference.

Kara Swisher is a regular commentator on NBC, CNBC, and MSNBC, and is a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times.

In keeping with this year's theme at Boomi World, 'Accelerate,' Kara will discuss her views on the technology industry, discuss what it will take to win in this digital era, share her views on data privacy, and express her opinions on government regulation for 'big tech.'

Swisher is the preeminent technology commentator. She co-founded Recode and, before that, co-produced and co-hosted the Wall Street Journal's "D: All Things Digital" conference series (now called the Code conference) with Walt Mossberg starting in 2003. It was, and still is, the country's premier conference on tech and media.

Kara will keynote at Boomi World on Thursday, October 3 at 10:00 AM ET at the Washington Hilton (1919 Connecticut Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20009).

Registration is now open for the three-day event in Washington D.C. To join the Boomi World conversation on Twitter, use #BoomiWorld19 . To learn more about Boomi World, visit: https://boomi.com/boomiworld/ .

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9000 organizations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

© 2019 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

