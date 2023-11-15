Kara Vault Unveils Advanced Insurtech Innovation Ensuring Safe Insurance Data Exchange

Innovative System Redefines Personal Data Protection for Auto Insured Policy Holders

NORTH YORK, ON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kara Vault proudly introduces a groundbreaking Insurtech solution that redefines the secure exchange of personal information for both personal and commercial auto insured policyholders through their respective insurance companies. Our innovative system and method, designed for the creation of coordinated digital collision certificates, prioritize safeguarding individuals from sharing personally identifying information during the exchange of collision insurance details.

Introducing "Smart Collision Certificates" - a revolutionary feature seamlessly integrated into your automobile insurance application, accessible directly on your cellphone. Initially catering to drivers in the United States and Canada, this digital certificate will only be generated if a valid insurance policy is registered for the vehicle, providing an added layer of security against the prevalent issue of insurance fraud.

Salim Kara, the visionary Founder and CEO of Kara Vault, emphasizes, "We are dedicated to addressing the pressing challenges faced by individuals and communities worldwide." Highlighting the current vulnerability in auto collision information exchanges, Kara stresses the urgency of our solution.

This pioneering innovation supersedes existing reporting methodologies, providing an unparalleled competitive advantage by ensuring a level of security that was previously unattainable. Not only is it cost-effective and user-friendly, streamlining the information exchange process, it surpasses the cybersecurity standards mandated by regulatory guidelines.

As part of our mobile strategy focused on optimizing mobile device capabilities and prioritizing insured drivers' safety, today marks the launch of our patents pending technology. Kara Vault is proud to embark on partnerships with various insurance companies, making our technology available to both personal and commercial auto insurance policyholders. Our initial concentration will be on the US and Canadian markets.

Notably, Salim Kara, the brain behind Kara Vault's pioneering technology, is a distinguished inventor recognized by the United States Postal Service for his contributions to PC postage technology. His prolific portfolio includes over 99 patents, 44 of which are registered in the US. Alnoor Kara, his son and the Co-founder and VP of Engineering at Kara Vault, joins him in the pursuit of innovation and excellence.

Kara Vault's commitment to revolutionizing the security and efficiency of collision insurance exchanges marks a significant leap forward in the Insurtech landscape, ensuring a safer and more streamlined experience for insured drivers and insurance companies alike.

Kara Vault, Inc. is a leading innovator in Insuretech offering solutions that secure transactional exchange of personal information.

