Kara Vault Unveils Advanced Insurtech Innovation Ensuring Safe Insurance Data Exchange

News provided by

Kara Vault Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 11:15 ET

Innovative System Redefines Personal Data Protection for Auto Insured Policy Holders

NORTH YORK, ON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kara Vault proudly introduces a groundbreaking Insurtech solution that redefines the secure exchange of personal information for both personal and commercial auto insured policyholders through their respective insurance companies. Our innovative system and method, designed for the creation of coordinated digital collision certificates, prioritize safeguarding individuals from sharing personally identifying information during the exchange of collision insurance details.

Introducing "Smart Collision Certificates" - a revolutionary feature seamlessly integrated into your automobile insurance application, accessible directly on your cellphone. Initially catering to drivers in the United States and Canada, this digital certificate will only be generated if a valid insurance policy is registered for the vehicle, providing an added layer of security against the prevalent issue of insurance fraud.

Salim Kara, the visionary Founder and CEO of Kara Vault, emphasizes, "We are dedicated to addressing the pressing challenges faced by individuals and communities worldwide." Highlighting the current vulnerability in auto collision information exchanges, Kara stresses the urgency of our solution.

This pioneering innovation supersedes existing reporting methodologies, providing an unparalleled competitive advantage by ensuring a level of security that was previously unattainable. Not only is it cost-effective and user-friendly, streamlining the information exchange process, it surpasses the cybersecurity standards mandated by regulatory guidelines.

As part of our mobile strategy focused on optimizing mobile device capabilities and prioritizing insured drivers' safety, today marks the launch of our patents pending technology. Kara Vault is proud to embark on partnerships with various insurance companies, making our technology available to both personal and commercial auto insurance policyholders. Our initial concentration will be on the US and Canadian markets.

Notably, Salim Kara, the brain behind Kara Vault's pioneering technology, is a distinguished inventor recognized by the United States Postal Service for his contributions to PC postage technology. His prolific portfolio includes over 99 patents, 44 of which are registered in the US. Alnoor Kara, his son and the Co-founder and VP of Engineering at Kara Vault, joins him in the pursuit of innovation and excellence.

Kara Vault's commitment to revolutionizing the security and efficiency of collision insurance exchanges marks a significant leap forward in the Insurtech landscape, ensuring a safer and more streamlined experience for insured drivers and insurance companies alike.

Kara Vault, Inc. is a leading innovator in Insuretech offering solutions that secure transactional exchange of personal information.

For further information, please visit www.karavault.com.

Contact:
Alnoor Kara
[email protected]

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12993729

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Kara Vault Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.