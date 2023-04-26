Karakuri Signs Jestic as Exclusive UK Sales and Service Partner for /FRYR Automated Fry Lines

LONDON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karakuri , the company revolutionising quick service (QSR) and fast casual restaurants with intelligent robotic kitchen automation, today announced that Jestic Foodservice Solutions will become the exclusive Sales and Service partner for Karakuri's /FRYR automated fry lines in the UK. Jestic, a leading distributor of foodservice equipment, represents some of the world's finest and most innovative foodservice equipment manufacturers.

Under this new partnership, Jestic will have exclusive distribution rights for Karakuri's range of /FRYR automated fry lines in the UK. In addition, Jestic's Technical Services team will provide nationwide support 364 days a year, ensuring maximum uptime and reliability of Karakuri's smart kitchen robotics, regardless of the restaurant location.

Barney Wragg, founder and CEO of Karakuri, said; "The team at Jestic provide the gold standard for sales and service for the foodservice industry – they have a strong market presence and a stellar reputation for being a trusted partner who understands the needs of the restaurant and QSR industry. Having them on board as Karakuri's first Sales & Service partner is a major step forward for our business and we look forward to introducing /FRYR to Jestic's extensive portfolio of leading restaurant brands."

Michael Eyre, Product Director, Jestic Foodservice Solutions added; "We pride ourselves on having the solutions to take foodservice operation to the next level. Karakuri has embodied that with their development of the /FRYR fry lines. The cutting-edge automation addresses one of the biggest issues we know many of our customers face - how to maintain perfect fried food quality and consistency in the fast-paced environment of QSR kitchens and with high levels of staff turnover."

Karakuri /FRYR

The /FRYR family of automated fry lines combines Karakuri's innovative hardware and software to ensure increased throughput, consistency, and quality - from freezer to scoop. These intelligent, high-precision frying solutions combine robotics and real-time data analysis to provide restaurants with optimal fried food production of up to 60kg of french fries per hour. Simultaneously, /FRYR fry lines improve food quality and consistency by ensuring every restaurant's SOP is adhered to 100% of the time.

Nando's is the first restaurant brand to trial the /FRYR210 , which is the first model in Karakuri's family of intelligent fry line solutions. /FRYR210 is available today from Jestic, starting at £1,800 per month.

About Karakuri

www.karakuri.com

Karakuri is revolutionising Quick Service (QSR) and Fast Casual restaurants with intelligent, robotic kitchen automation. Karakuri brings together food, people, and robotics to deliver unprecedented levels of quality, consistency, and efficiency to restaurant kitchens. Our compact, modular designs fit seamlessly into existing kitchen layouts with little to no interruption in operations. Our unique Performance/Partnership business model equips customers with all the real-time data and insights needed to ensure positive ROI, month after month.

About Jestic

Jestic Foodservice Solutions is the source for the industry's finest catering equipment brands. Its comprehensive portfolio of quality catering equipment ranges from stone hearth ovens to smallwares and everything in between - holding, cooking, frying, pizza ovens and theatre-style cooking. However diverse the offering, all the equipment they offer is engineered to the highest standards and combines exceptional craftsmanship with the latest technology to provide the performance, safety and efficiency required by demanding chefs and commercial kitchens. Customers receive expert advice from their knowledgeable sales team, award-winning staff training and menu development from their experienced culinary team, and the support of Jestic Technical Services – their own nationwide service and maintenance team, available seven days a week, 364 days a year.

