Karallief® Introduces KaraCalm™: A Clinically Studied Herbal Ingredient to Support Better Sleep and Stress Management

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karallief® Inc, a leader in developing innovative clinically backed herbal extract ingredients with over 30 patents (9 granted and 21 patents pending), today announces the launch of KaraCalm™, a cutting-edge advance in natural sleep and stress support supplement backed by scientifically validated clinical research. The study confirmed that this innovative formula offers a safe, natural, alternative to sleep supplements like melatonin, demonstrating significant improvements in sleep quality and stress management in just 14 days.

A rigorous 56-day randomized, double-blind, parallel, placebo-controlled study involving 60 healthy adults revealed remarkable improvements in sleep quality and stress markers. Study participants taking KaraCalm ™ reported:

Improvement in Sleep:

39% increase in total sleep time (gaining over 2 hours of sleep)

70% decrease in time needed to fall asleep (from 18 to 5 minutes)

42% decrease in duration of nighttime wakefulness

53% decrease in number of awakenings after first falling asleep

10% increase in sleep efficiency

Reduction in Stress:

40% decrease in perceived stress levels scores

30% decrease in serum cortisol

64% decrease in stress-related inflammation markers (hs-CRP)

"KaraCalm™ represents a significant advancement in natural sleep support and stress management," says Dr. Vrushali Gersappe, MD (Sleep Specialist). "Unlike synthetic alternatives, KaraCalm's™ unique blend of standardized herbal extracts works with the body's natural sleep mechanisms, offering a safe, long-term solution for better sleep and stress management. KaraCalm™ showed remarkable results in the clinical studies using objective datapoints – like the Actiwatch sleep measurements and blood markers like cortisol and hs-CRP. Very few dietary supplements are clinically studied and even the ones that are clinically studied usually only have subjective questionnaire and not objective data. This makes KaraCalm™ unique".

While other sleep supplements can lead to unwanted side effects and potential dependency, KaraCalm™ offers a natural approach that supports the body's inherent sleep and stress response systems. The recommended daily dosage of 500mg has been clinically proven to produce meaningful improvements within two weeks of use.

For more information on KaraCalm™, please visit https://www.karacalm.com/.

About Karallief ®, Inc.

Based in the U.S., Karallief® Inc. researches, develops and distributes combination herbal extract formulas to formulators around the world in the dietary supplement, skincare and food industries. Karallief® has over 30 international patents (9 patents granted and 21 patents pending). For more information and to learn about Karallief's other clinically studied herbal extract blends, please visit www.karallief.com.

