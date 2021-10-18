Karallief's KaraLiv™ Dietary Ingredient Promotes Healthy Liver Function in 30 Days, A New Clinical Study Finds

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karallief®, Inc. , a nutraceutical ingredient company that researches, develops, and distributes clinically studied combination herbal extract ingredient formulas, has published a study for its latest formula, KaraLiv™, showing this all-natural dietary supplement significantly promotes liver function in less than 30 days. Published in the International Journal of Basic & Clinical Pharmacology, this double-blind, parallel, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial found that KaraLiv™ safely, quickly and effectively supports liver function.

With 85,000 supplements currently available in the United States, there has been a lack of researched ingredients in those formulations. However, Karallief has a strong commitment to conducting clinical studies and scientific research for all their herbal extract ingredient formulas. These studies allow formulators to back up their claims with rigorous science while marketing to consumers.

"We're very excited about these study findings, which clearly demonstrate KaraLiv's safety and efficacy and how this supplement can have a tangible benefit on overall liver support," said Krishna Rajendran, CEO of Karallief. "A healthy liver is essential for a good quality of life, because it maintains healthy blood sugar levels and creates critical nutrients the body needs. And yet there have not been many supplements with herbal ingredients that have gone through such rigorous clinical trials – until now."

To evaluate the safety and efficacy of KaraLiv™, 60 participants with mild to moderately elevated liver enzymes were separated into two groups and tested over the course of 56 days. One group was given a 1,000 mg daily dose of KaraLiv™ while the other was given a placebo. The study found that the participants taking KaraLiv™ outperformed the placebo group.

At the end of the study, the KaraLiv™ group experienced the following results:

40% reduction in Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT) levels in the blood compared to a 19% reduction in the placebo group. ALT levels are crucial because this helps with protein metabolism. When the liver is impaired, ALT can leak into the bloodstream.

53% reduction in Aspartate Aminotransferase (AST) levels in the blood compared to a 24% reduction in the placebo group. AST is an enzyme found in many organs, including the liver. It is released into the blood when damage occurs to any of the organs where it is present.

20% reduction in S Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP) levels in the blood compared to a 10% reduction in the placebo group. In the liver, ALP helps in the transport of enzymes and nutrients. ALP levels in the blood increase when there is a blockage or damage to the liver. Subsequent reduction in ALP levels after elevation can indicate that the damage to the liver has reduced or resolved.

20% reduction in Serum Bilirubin levels compared to a 12% reduction in the placebo group. Bilirubin is a waste that is generated when red blood cells are broken down, and it cannot be cleared as effectively when the liver is damaged.

27% reduction in Malondialdehyde (MDA) levels compared to a 0.6% reduction in the placebo – making KaraLiv ™ 20-times more powerful. MDA is a measure of oxidative stress that can occur when the liver malfunctions.

20% increase in Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) levels compared to a 0.9% increase in the placebo group – making KaraLiv ™ 20-times more powerful. SOD is an enzyme that reduces oxidative stress.

21% reduction in Gamma-Glutamyl Transferase (GGT) levels compared to 4.5% reduction in the placebo group – making KaraLiv ™ 4-times more powerful. GGT is an enzyme which participates in the metabolism of glutathione, an important antioxidant in the body. GGT is mainly found in the liver, but when the liver is impaired, GGT leaks into the blood.

KaraLiv™ is a proprietary ingredient blend of herbal extracts that is available in powdered form to provide maximum potency and long-term shelf life. This delivery method also lends the most flexibility to formulators, so it can be added to supplements, foods and beverages. KaraLiv™ is a vegan formula made with a potent 1,000 mg per day blend of standardized herbal ingredients known to support liver health including Momordica charantia, Phyllanthus niruri, Andrographis paniculata, Brassica rapa, Asparagus racemosus, and Zingiber officinale.

The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. These products are not offered for sale to consumers. These products and information here are only intended for manufacturers for professional product development purposes.

About Karallief, Inc.

Based in the U.S., Karallief® Inc. researches, develops and distributes combination, custom and single herbal extract formulas to companies around the world in the dietary supplement, skincare and food industries. While many ingredient suppliers use inferior, untested materials that lack quality control measures, Karallief Inc® offers safe, efficacious, and scientifically-backed ingredients that are tested through thorough quality control procedures using high-end testing equipment, and their formulas are manufactured in GMP & ISO 22000 certified facilities. For more information, please visit www.karallief.com .

