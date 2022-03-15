Karallief's New Karaheart™ Fast Acting Formula Clinically Shown to Support Healthy Cholesterol Levels In 30 Days, Benefitting Overall Heart Health

Clinical study finds multi-herbal extract blend safe and effective in managing cholesterol and triglyceride levels

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karallief® Inc., a leading nutraceutical ingredient company that researches, develops, and distributes clinically studied herbal extract ingredient formulas, today announced the release of its latest multi-herbal extract formula, KaraHeart™. The formula was studied in a double-blind, parallel, placebo-controlled, randomized human clinical trial. A total of 100 patients with mild to moderately high cholesterol levels (but who were otherwise healthy) were divided equally into two groups. One group was given KaraHeart™ and the other group was given a placebo. KaraHeart™ brought about the following mean change compared to the placebo:

KaraHeart

Total Cholesterol (TC): 22-point reduction (206 mg/dL to 185 mg/dL) compared to 11-point reduction – double the improvement.

High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL): 2-point increase (43 mg/dL to 45 mg/dL) compared to a 2-point decrease – more than double the improvement. In high-risk patients (baseline HDL levels below 40 mg/dL) KaraHeart™ brought a 5-point increase of HDL while there was a 1-point decrease observed in the placebo group.

Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL): 13-point reduction (125 mg/dL to 112 mg/dL) compared to a 3-point increase – more than 5X the improvement.

Triglycerides (TGL): 37-point reduction (171 mg/dL to 134 mg/dL) compared to no reduction. In the high-risk subset group (patients who had baseline triglyceride levels above 200 mg/dL), KaraHeart™ brought a significant 82-point decrease in triglycerides while there was a non-statistically significant decrease observed in the placebo group.

Very-Low-Density Lipoprotein (VLDL): 7-point reduction (34 mg/dL to 27 mg/dL) compared to no reduction. In the high-risk subset group (patients who had had baseline VLDL levels above 40 mg/dL) there was a significant 16-point decrease in VLDL while there was no statistically significant change in the placebo group.

Total HDL-Cholesterol Ratio (TC/HDL): 0.7-point reduction (4.9 to 4.2) compared to no negligible reduction.

The comprehensive human clinical study of KaraHeart™ was published in the International Journal of Basic & Clinical Pharmacology and concluded that the participants taking KaraHeart™ outperformed the placebo group, with significantly reduced levels of LDL, VLDL, TGL, TC/HDL ratios and TC, as well as increased levels of HDL in the blood.

"We're very excited about these clinical study findings, since a healthy heart is important for overall wellness and management of healthy cholesterol levels is very critical," said Krishna Rajendran, CEO of Karallief. "By showing how KaraHeart™ can have a measurable impact in managing healthy cholesterol and triglyceride levels, we are providing yet another clinically tested herbal supplement to help foster healthy lives for individuals. This joins our latest products – Easy Climb™ for joint health and KaraLiv™ for liver health – and is another crucial part of Karallief's overall focus on holistic wellness."

Karallief® has a strong commitment to conducting clinical studies and scientific research for all their herbal extract ingredient formulas. With 85,000 supplements currently available in the United States, there has been a lack of researched ingredients in those formulations. The clinical studies undertaken by Karallief® allow formulators to back up their claims with rigorous science when marketing to consumers.

For more information on KaraHeart™, please visit https://www.aboutkaraheart.com

KaraHeart™ is a proprietary ingredient blend of herbal extracts that is available in powdered form to provide maximum potency and long-term shelf life. This delivery method also lends the most flexibility to formulators, so it can be added to supplements, foods and beverages. KaraHeart™ is a vegan formula made with a potent 1,000 mg per day blend of standardized herbal ingredients known to support heart health, including Commiphora Mukul, Allium Sativum, Camellia Sinensis, Trigonella Foenum-Graecum, Zingiber Officinale and Cinnamomum Verum.

About Karallief® Inc.

Based in the U.S., Karallief® Inc. researches, develops and distributes combination, custom and single herbal extract formulas to companies around the world in the dietary supplement, skincare and food industries. While many ingredient suppliers use inferior, untested materials that lack quality control measures, Karallief® Inc. offers safe, efficacious, and scientifically backed ingredients that are tested through thorough quality control procedures using high-end testing equipment, and their formulas are manufactured in GMP & ISO 22000 certified facilities. For more information, please visit https://www.karallief.com.

This document summarizes the results of a randomized, double-blind, parallel and placebo-controlled study. KaraHeart™ is not offered for sale to consumers. The information contained herein is intended for use by manufacturers for product development purposes and should be reviewed by legal counsel before used on labels, in marketing or promotional materials or as support for any claim made in connection with a product that contains KaraHeart™.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

