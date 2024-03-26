Karallief's New KaraShield™ Formula Clinically Shown to Quickly Fortify Immune System, Supporting Optimal Well-Being

Clinical study finds multi-herbal extract supports healthy immune function within 7 days

BOSTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karallief Inc, a leading nutraceutical ingredient company that researches, develops, and distributes clinically studied combination herbal extract ingredients, today announced the release of its latest multi-herbal extract formula, KaraShield™. The new formula, for which a US patent has been granted (US 11,931,390), was assessed in a randomized, parallel, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study to determine its capability and effectiveness in supporting a healthy immune system.

The comprehensive human clinical study of KaraShield™ was published in the International Journal of Basic & Clinical Pharmacology and concluded that participants (who were all healthy subjects) taking KaraShield™ outperformed the placebo group, with significant decreases in the frequency and severity of common upper respiratory tract symptoms and hsCRP levels, and significant increases in IgG levels. KaraShield™ was fast-acting and shown to help support healthy immune within 7 days.

"We are excited about these positive clinical findings, as the immune system is key to living a healthy and functional life," said Krishna Rajendran, CEO of Karallief. "In the clinical study, KaraShield™ brought a marked decrease in the occurrence and severity of common upper respiratory symptoms, which are well-documented to have negative impacts in nearly every aspect of daily life, from mood to energy and concentration. The findings of the latest KaraShield™ study allow us to provide yet another clinically tested multi-herbal/combination formula supplement to support the health, wellness, and vitality of every individual. KaraShield™ joins our latest products— KaraHeart™ for cardiovascular support , Easy Climb™ for joint health support , and KaraLiv™ for liver health support — to further expand Karallief's contributions to holistic wellness."

A total of 120 healthy disease-free patients with at least two clinically confirmed common upper respiratory tract symptoms in the two months prior to enrollment, but who were otherwise healthy, were divided equally into two groups, one receiving KaraShield™ and the other receiving a placebo. KaraShield™ brought about the following mean change compared to the placebo:

Frequency of upper respiratory tract symptoms: 81.5% decrease vs. 39% for the placebo

Severity of upper respiratory tract symptoms: 82.5% decrease vs. 34.5% for the placebo

Serum Immunoglobulin G ( IgG ): 12.3% increase vs. 4.7% decrease for the placebo

IgG C-reactive protein indicating inflammatory response: 47.2% decrease vs. 9.6% increase for the placebo

Ability to engage in daily functions: 60.8% improvement vs. 33.4% for the placebo

Overall feelings of wellness: 35.1% increase vs. 0.6% for the placebo

"Immunoglobulins are the outer layer of defense for the human immune system, helping fight infections before they start and preventing minor issues from escalating, said Dr. Frank Lichtenberger, MD, Immunologist and Scientific Advisor at Karallief. "For the first time to my knowledge, a safe plant-based product has been shown to improve this immunoglobulin shield while also enhancing its efficiency and preventing waste. In our modern era of rampant human-to-human contagion, bolstering our immune defenses is vital, making this product particularly exciting."

KaraShield™ is a proprietary patented ingredient blend of herbal extracts that is available in powdered form and is sold by Karallief to formulators and finished product manufacturers globally. This ingredient powder can be added to food supplements, foods, and beverages. KaraShield™ is a herbal formula made with a potent 500mg per day blend of herbal ingredients known to support immune health and function, including Andrographis Paniculata, Withania Somnifera, Moringa Oleifera, and Ocimum Sanctum. These ingredients are each standardized to a specific active compound and are blended with a specific blending ratio. These two factors are what makes the blend unique and synergistic, which contributes to its efficacy as seen in the clinical trial.

The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. These products are not offered for sale to consumers. These products and information here are only intended for manufacturers for professional product development purposes.

About Karallief, Inc.

Based in the U.S., Karallief® Inc. researches, develops, and distributes multi-herbal extract blends to formulators, distributors, and finished product companies around the world in the dietary supplement, skincare and food industries and has 8 patents in 6 countries for its blends. Each of these blends have been tested in a rigorous randomized double blind parallel placebo controlled clinical trial. Dr. Frank Lichtenberger, MD, Immunologist, is a scientific advisor at Karallief and author of 'Allergic to Life: How the Human Body Rejects the Modern World'. Karallief can be contacted at [email protected]. For more information, please visit our product specific websites:

