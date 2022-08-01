KaraMD Launches CoQ10 Plus, a Natural Remedy for Healthy Heart and Muscle Function

CLEVELAND, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaraMD, a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive and heart health, increasing natural energy and more, announced the launch of CoQ10 Plus, a natural supplement formulated to support heart health and the function of muscles.

CoQ10 Plus

CoQ10 Plus is designed specifically to help reduce oxidative stress, improve cellular energy, and support heart health. CoQ10's potent and proprietary blend has numerous health and wellness benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, natural energy support, healthy insulin production, enhanced cognitive function, and benefits for statin medication users.

Mahmud Kara, M.D., founder of KaraMD, developed CoQ10 Plus as a gluten-free, vegan-friendly and non-GMO supplement that complements every type of lifestyle. Formulated with a blend of CoQ10 and magnesium, the CoQ10 Plus supplement is the ultimate veggie capsule.

"I formulated CoQ10 Plus to promote a healthy heart and muscle function," said Dr. Kara, founder of KaraMD. "Our environment, eating habits and other external causes can be a huge stressor to our body. Taking supplements, such as CoQ10 Plus, can combat outside forces and replenish the body with the nutrients and vitamins it needs."

Research shows that CoQ10, the key ingredient in CoQ10 Plus, can help with:

Research shows that Magnesium, another component of CoQ10 Plus, can help with:

CoQ10 Plus is priced at $34.95. Learn more by visiting https://www.karamd.com/.

About KaraMD®

In 2017 KaraMD began offering a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive health, heart health, reducing inflammation, increasing natural energy, weight management, and more.

KaraMD prides itself on developing and manufacturing quality health supplements that are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and formulated in the USA. All the products are made in an FDA-registered facility and 3rd party lab tested to meet strict quality and composition standards using only the finest, most responsibly sourced ingredients.

Dr. Mahmud Kara, founder and CEO, has over 30 years' experience conventionally treating patients, spending the early part of his career at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic. Years of experience and research led him to discover the benefits of holistic healing and spurred the creation of KaraMD. Wanting to provide customers with the best products, Dr. Kara and his team provide quality solutions that are backed by science and lifestyle tips. For more information on KaraMD, visit the website at https://www.karamd.com/.

