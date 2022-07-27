KaraMD Launches Pure D3 Plus, a Natural Remedy for Vitamin D

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaraMD, a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive and heart health, increasing natural energy and more, announced the launch of Pure D3 Plus, a drug-free alternative formulated to support healthy levels of Vitamin D and magnesium.

Pure D3 Plus is designed specifically for general health and wellness support, Pure D3 Plus's potent & proprietary blend offers benefits such as improved bone and cardiovascular health, strengthened immune system, better mood and other overall health benefits.

Pure D3 Plus

Mahmud Kara, M.D., Founder of KaraMD, developed Pure D3 Plus as a gluten-free, vegan-friendly and non-GMO supplement that complements every type of lifestyle. Formulated with 10,000 IU of Vitamin D3, the Pure D3 Plus supplement is the ultimate veggie capsule.

"We weren't built for the 21st century," said Dr. Kara, founder of KaraMD. "Between nutrient-deficient foods, our "always on" stressful lifestyle, and environmental toxins, our overall health is always at risk and many of us suffer from similar ailments. That's why I created Pure D3 Plus as a general health support supplement that makes a great addition to any daily regimen."

Research shows that Vitamin D3, the leading component of Pure D3 Plus, can help with:

Immune System Support: Vitamin D3 may help reduce the risk for various illnesses and infections

Better Mood: Vitamin D3 can help improve mood, and reduce depressive symptoms

Weight Management Efforts: When combined with a healthy diet and exercise plan, vitamin D3 has been linked to weight loss

Improved Bone Strength: Vitamin D3 is an essential mineral for bone health and strength

Research shows that Magnesium, another key ingredient in Pure D3 Plus, can help with:

Stamina and Natural Energy Levels: Vitamin D3 may improve performance and stamina because it helps move blood sugar to the muscles and prevents lactate buildup that can lead to muscle fatigue

Healthy Insulin Production: Proper magnesium levels may reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes because of the role it plays in blood sugar levels

Heart Health: Magnesium helps regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk for heart problems

Reduced inflammation: Maintaining magnesium levels can reduce inflammation and slow the aging process

Improve Sleep: Proper magnesium levels can help improve the quality of sleep, duration of sleep, and reduce insomnia

Constipation Relief: Magnesium is an essential mineral that has been used for centuries to help relieve constipation and other digestive issues

Pure D3 Plus is priced at $24.95 and can be purchased online at https://www.karamd.com/.

About KaraMD®

In 2017 KaraMD began offering a unique line of natural remedies that target digestive health, heart health, reducing inflammation, increasing natural energy, weight management, and more. KaraMD prides itself on developing and manufacturing quality health supplements that are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and formulated in the USA. All the products are made in an FDA-registered facility and 3rd party lab tested to meet strict quality and composition standards using only the finest, most responsibly sourced ingredients.

Dr. Mahmud Kara, founder and CEO, has over 30 years' experience conventionally treating patients, spending the early part of his career at the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic. Years of experience and research led him to discover the benefits of holistic healing and spurred the creation of KaraMD. Wanting to provide customers with the best products, Dr. Kara and his team provide quality solutions that are backed by science and lifestyle tips. For more information on KaraMD, visit the website at https://www.karamd.com/.

